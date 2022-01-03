​SATURDAY DOUBLEHEADER: KANSAS CITY-DENVER, DALLAS-PHILADELPHIA ON ESPN/ABC #GAME 2: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-LAS VEGAS ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC

Connect with us

The NFL announced today the Saturday and Sunday night schedule for Week 18, Season Finale Weekend, on Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9

The week begins with a Saturday doubleheader:

At 4:30 PM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Denver Broncos on ESPN/ABC.

Then at 8:15 PM ET, the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles, also on ESPN/ABC.

The regular season will conclude with #Game272, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The final Week 18 schedule, with networks included, will be announced tomorrow (all times ET, pm).

