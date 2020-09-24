2020 Tight End Rankings

Over the past few years, we’ve really seen tight ends becoming more of a focal point in offenses in the NFL. In years past, guys like Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez, and Rob Gronkowski helped revolutionize the position into what it is today.

Although the game has integrated more spread concepts from the college game, which ultimately caters to wide receivers, we’ve still seen these tight ends as vital parts of these offenses. They are the ideal mismatch; the quintessential NFL prototype at tight end will be too fast for a linebacker or too big for a defensive back to cover. They become a “queen” chess piece on offense where they can be inserted out wide, in the slot, in line, in the backfield whether that’s contributing as a blocker or as a receiver.

Now, there are very few tight ends who are proficient in every facet that the position demands. But we’ve seen the importance of the position exemplified as the league’s two best were featured in the Super Bowl this past season in Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Those guys are in a tier of their own but there are plenty of playmakers at the position that deserve recognition for just how important they are to their teams.

These rankings will take into consideration this season, but it has only been two weeks. I’ll try not to let recency bias affect my picks too much as body of work is the most important aspect for current tight end rankings.

George Kittle 2020 stats: 4 rec., 44 yards, 0 TDs

Kittle was sidelined last week against the New York Jets with a knee sprain but is expected to return against the Giants this upcoming week. GM John Lynch decided to make Kittle the highest paid tight end in the league this summer and for good reason. Since he entered the league in 2017, Kittle has taken the league by storm. He has the single-season record for the most yards after the catch by tight end. He has 1,748 yards after the catch the last three years, leading all tight ends. He led all WRs and TEs having forced 20 broken tackles this past season. With his speed and violent running nature, he is always bound for a big play waiting to happen.

Not only is he dynamic in the passing game, but Kittle is a big part of the 49ers dynamic rushing attack. Kittle, a 5th rounder, was an under-the-radar prospect but has always been very refined in the run game. He is tasked with blocking defensive ends on solo blocks and setting the edge He absolutely thrives and is by far the most complete tight end in the game since Rob Gronkowski’s prime.

Travis Kelce 2020 stats: 15 rec., 140 yards, 2 TDs

After his 9-90-1 statline in week two, Kelce moved up to 4th all time on the Chiefs receiving yards list. Kelce is a receiver in a tight end’s body. He is as smooth and athletic as they come, and he’s a monster after the catch. It’s a small sample size, but he looks even more dynamic in the pass game compared to 2018 and 2019.

He is not the blocker that Kittle is, but that’s also not his role in Kansas City’s high octane offense. Kelce is a consistent mismatch; WR Tyreek Hill will always produce the big play for Kansas City, however, Kelce is Mahomes’ go-to and security blanket in pressure situations.

Darren Waller 2020 stats: 18 rec., 148 yards, 1 TD

In the Vegas Raiders inaugural game at Allegiant Stadium, TE Darren Waller was the best player on the field and it wasn’t even close. Hauling in 12 passes for 103 yards, Waller was making Saints S Malcolm Jenkins and LB Demario Davis look silly. Two Pro-Bowl caliber players were struggling with Waller’s combination of size and speed.

After this game, Waller seems to finally be getting the recognition he deserves, but if you just started to realize how good he is then you haven’t been paying attention.

In Waller’s first year as a full-time starter, he was second among tight ends in receptions (90) and yards (1145). Waller is an absolute specimen standing at 6’6, 255 lbs., and having legitimate 4.4 speed (clocked in at 4.46 at the 2015 NFL Combine).

Head coach Jon Gruden loves to feature tight ends in his pro style offense as Waller has all the qualities of an elite tight end: big, athletic, fast, soft hands, and creates after the catch. It begs the question: how would he be with an elite QB like Kelce?

Mark Andrews 2020 stats: 6 rec., 87 yards, 2 TDs

In 2019, Andrews broke out and showed that he’s a top 5 tight end in this league. He led the NFL in TD receptions among tight ends and is proving to be 2019 unanimous MVP Lamar Jackson’s favorite target.

Andrews is a natural pass catcher who dominates in the red zone. He isn’t as fast as the first three guys but still gets behind coverage down the seam.

Out of college, he was viewed strictly as a receiving tight end. Since he’s arrived in the league, he has really evolved as a viable blocker. He is not a dominator in the run game but is very solid. The Ravens ask a lot from their tight ends considering how diverse and dynamic their league leading rushing attack is.

Zach Ertz 2020 stats: 8 rec., 60 yards, 1 TD

If you want to talk about chemistry, Ertz and Wentz have it. In 2018, Ertz broke the single season receptions for a tight end with 116. He is as reliable as they get at the position. He’s maybe not as athletic as the other guys on this list, but is an extremely polished route runner with sticky hands.

We’ll move on to his counterpart, Goedert, later on in the list but Ertz usually doesn’t have the responsibilities of a traditional in-line tight end. He is there to be a chain mover, which he executes at about as high a level there is at the position.

Hunter Henry 2020 stats: 11 rec., 156 yards, 0 TDs

Similar to Ertz, Henry is as reliable as they come. For his career, 71% of his targets end up in a reception, an absolutely ridiculous rate. He does not have the track record of an Ertz but has flashed as a star in this league.

Henry has been plagued by injuries in the past. He has not yet played an entire 16 game slate since entering the league in 2016, while missing all of 2018.

Tyler Higbee 2020 stats: 8 rec., 94 yards, 3 TDs

Higbee is coming off a career day where he caught three touchdowns against the Eagles in week two. Dating back to last season, Higbee has been on an absolute tear.

Over the course of the final five weeks in 2019, Higbee was not just the leading receiver among tight ends but among all pass catchers. Higbee caught for 522 yards over the final five weeks. Many may believe this is too small a sample size but Higbee’s production at the end of 2019 was about as impressive a run as you’ll see in the position. He became the only tight end to ever record seven or more catches for 100 or more yards in four straight games.

This is a guy that has been groomed and improved each year since he’s entered the league in 2016. Similar to Kelce, Higbee runs like a receiver but with the frame of a tight end. He is a perfect fit in Sean McVay’s offense full of misdirection, naked bootlegs, and play action.

Higbee’s consistency will be something to monitor but clearly he has grown into one of QB Jared Goff’s favorite targets.

Dallas Goedert 2020 stats: 12 rec., 131 yards, 1 TD

Another tight end who has built up some serious momentum from last year is Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. No longer is he overshadowed by counterpart Zach Ertz, but they’ve become beneficiaries of each other.

The Eagles run more 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs) than anyone else in the league and rightfully so. Goedert is more of the traditional “Y” tight end than Ertz. He is a mauler in the run game and is as strong as they come at the position. Goedert is tasked with putting his hand on the ground more and taking on defensive ends and EDGE players in the run game.

However, Goedert has seen an increase in his impact in the passing game. In his last three regular season games in 2019, he recorded 55, 91, and 65 yards respectively. In week one of 2020, he recorded his first career 100 yard receiving game.

It would be interesting to see what Goedert’s ceiling would look like as a TE1.

Jonnu Smith 2020 stats: 8 rec., 120 yards, 3 TDs

Similar to Higbee, Titans TE Jonnu Smith really burst onto the scene late in the year last season. He is a little bit undersized at 6’3, 245 lbs. but he is extremely athletic and explosive. He was clocked in at a 4.62 40 along with an exceptional 38’ inch vertical at the 2017 NFL Combine.

His fluidity and athleticism is a major advantage for him. He can get in and out of cuts like a receiver and separate from linebackers and safeties. Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith likes to put Smith just about everywhere on the field in their outside zone-heavy scheme. Smith lines up in the slot, on the wing, in-line, and in the backfield.

He is a perfect fit with the Titans. With Derrick Henry leading the charge, the Titans set up their passing attack so nicely that they can get guys like Smith the ball in a mismatch.

He is a very willing blocker and has improved ever since he came into the league. Being a little undersized, he’s at more of a disadvantage but isn’t a liability by any stretch of the imagination. Smith has improved each year since he entered the league in 2017, and is starting to break out at the start of this season.

Noah Fant 2020 stats: 9 rec., 138 yards, 2 TDs

Speaking of breakout, second year standout tight end Noah Fant is off to a fast start in Denver. He exploded in week one for 81 yards, many of them created after the catch.

Tight end is a position that takes much more time to develop into the player you envision. The learning curve is steep since you are such an integral part of the pass and run game. However, Fant is starting to really break out already at the start of year two.

He is really fast, explosive, and dangerous with the ball in his hands. He may not be as fluid as someone like Kelce yet but is just as gifted athletically. The sky’s the limit for someone like Fant who is still just 22 years old.

Under consideration: Austin Hooper, TJ Hockenson, Evan Engram, Jared Cook, Mike Gesicki