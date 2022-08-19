A recap of 2021 will give you a solid picture of where this team is coming from and how far they will go when we post their 2022 record.
2021 Record: 9-8, Missed Playoffs
This split record for the Chargers in 2021 was not what everyone was hoping for. No championship to celebrate or even a wild-card or play-off win to lessen the burn. The Chargers final game against the Raiders had it’s share of mistakes, but they brought it back around to send it into overtime. It was all cut short by calling a timeout. The one bright shining ray of hope giving light to a better future was the incredible growth shown by Justin Herbert. Herbert began to emerge as of the league’s top young quarterbacks. Putting up numbers that even Tom Brady did not post in his first few years as a starter. With Herbert at the helm this team was a couple defensive stops away from a possible playoff berth and championship run.
Key Additions: J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, Kyle Van Noy, JK Scott, Bryce Callahan
Key Departures:No notable departures
Three Players to Watch: Zion Johnson, Joshua Palmer, Bryce Callahan
Marquee Matchups: Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs; Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Final Record Prediction: 12-5, AFC Champions
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 2 hours ago
What LeBron’s Extension Means For The Lakers
LeBron James has committed to the Lakers for an additional 2 years after agreeing...
-
NFL/ 3 hours ago
ALL HAIL THE DEAL IS DONE: DERWIN JAMES IS SIGNED!
Chargers fans don’t have to wait any longer! The wait for James to sign...
-
NFL/ 3 hours ago
2022-2023 NFL PREVIEW: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
A recap of 2021 will give you a solid picture of where this team...
-
Features/ 3 hours ago
Team Czechia Defeats Team USA to Move on to The WJC Semifinals
In a shocking upset on Wednesday night, Team Czechia defeated Team USA 4-2 to...