2022-23 NFL Preview: Houston Texans

After a tumultuous 2021 season the Houston Texans look to improve in 2022.

2021 Record: 4-13; Missed Playoffs

The Houston Texans dealt with a lot of off the field drama with Deshaun Watson and a depleted roster, but managed to win four games with Davis Mills at Quarterback and David Culley at the Head Coach position. However, last season was the only season that Culley coached, and now Lovie Smith takes over as Head Coach and Watson was traded to Cleveland there is a new era in Houston.

Key Additions: Dameon Pierce, Derek Stingley Jr., Kenyon Green

All the Texans big additions come in this year’s draft: Pierce comes in and not only makes the roster, but is going to be Houston’s starting running back. Stingley was taken third overall as the first corner to go off the draft board. Green was taken later in the first-round to add on the offensive line to protect Davis Mills.

Key Departures: Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, Justin Reid

As mentioned before, Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Tyrod Taylor left in free agency to be the backup Quarterback for the Giants. Justin Reid signed with the Chiefs this offseason.

Three Players to Watch

Davis Mills

Last year’s rookie Quarterback class was highlighted with Mac Jones making the playoffs for the Patriots, and the struggles of the other rookie Quarterbacks (Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson).

Mills didn’t quite get the same attention as the other rookie Quarterbacks but he did have a decent season despite the roster that he had on the team.

Mills only won two games last season but showed flashes that he can be a starting Quarterback in this league. Now knowing he’s the main guy Houston looks to build around Mills.

Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley had a terrific freshman year at LSU, but his last two seasons were cut short due to injury so we haven’t seen Stingley at his full self in a few years.

Lovie Smith’s defense usually has its corners in zone schemes, but Stingley is at his best playing press. It’ll be interesting to see how it works out for Stingley.

Brandin Cooks

Cooks was the lone bright spot for the Texans offensively last season.

He led the Texans in catches, receiving yards, and touchdown catches. Cooks has had back-to-back 1000 yard seasons with the Texans and will look to have a third-straight in 2022.

Marquee Matchups

November 3 vs Eagles

The Texans lone primetime game comes against the Eagles where Houston plays their first of three straight against the NFC East.

December 4 vs Browns

Deshaun Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension. If that holds up and is not extended his first game back—in Houston against the Texans.

2022 Prediction: 3-14

Houston is trying to revamp its franchise, but I think under year one with Lovie Smith they still struggle. The schedule doesn’t work in their favor as much and they have the worst roster in their division. They’re a few games that the Texans can win and even upset a couple teams like they did last season, but nothing more.