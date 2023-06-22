2023 NBA Draft Preview: Mock Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft is one of the most anticipated drafts in recent memory and projects to become one of the deepest in NBA history. On episode 28 of Cut The Nets, I along with, Jeremy Gretzer, Brian Ramos, and Andy Diederich, did a mock draft in which each of us put on our GM hats and alternated picks all the way through the 14th overall pick. This time, I present you– the audience with a 2023 NBA Mock Draft of my own. Let’s dive in.

San Antonio Spurs select: Victor Wembanyama , 7’4” 220 lbs Hybrid Post, Metropolitans 92 (France), 19 years old

If you’re Victor Wembanyama, you couldn’t have asked for a better organization to start your career with. The San Antonio Spurs have the proper infrastructure in terms of coaching, championship pedigree, their relationships with French players such as Tony Parker and Boris Diaw, and their ability to develop superstars such as David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Kawhi Leonard. The next steps for the French prodigy are adding more strength to his frame, becoming a more consistent outside shooter, and staying healthy. Additionally, the media should allow him to create his own legacy rather than creating his legacy for him.

NBA Comparison(s): Ralph Sampson

2. Charlotte Hornets select: Brandon Miller , 6’9” 200 lbs Wing, Alabama, 20 years old

The idea of a LaMelo Ball–Scoot Henderson backcourt sounds appealing. However, Brandon Miller is a better fit for Ball’s style of play in terms of pace and floor spacing. This may not be the sexy pick, but Miller possesses one of the highest floors and ceilings in the entire 2023 NBA Draft class. Miller will need to continue getting stronger, improving his ball handling, and becoming a better finisher at the rim.

NBA Comparison(s): Paul George/Danny Granger

3. Portland Trail Blazers select: Scoot Henderson , 6’2” 195 lbs Point Guard, NBA G-League Ignite, 19 years old

Damian Lillard’s days in Portland appear to be numbered, which means it’s time to find a replacement for the 32-year-old guard. Enter Scoot Henderson, a dynamic athletic guard who’s built like a tank at only 19 years old. Henderson must continue to improve his outside shooting (shot 27 percent from three point range in 2022-23). With Lillard potentially on the move, the Blazers already have a solid foundation with 24-year-old Anfernee Simons, and 20-year-old Shaedon Sharpe who have each shown promise within the past two seasons.

NBA Comparison(s): Derrick Rose/Eric Bledsoe

4. Houston Rockets select: Amen Thompson, 6’6” 214 lbs Point Forward, Overtime Elite, 20 years old

Houston, we have a problem! But a good problem; an influx of young players, some of which they can use as trade assets. As far as Thompson is concerned, he adds size and versatility to the Rockets lineup. There’s a chance he makes Kevin Porter Jr. expendable as the starting point guard (which isn’t his natural position). Thompson isn’t a natural point guard either. In fact, he’s a forward with point guard skills similar to Andre Iguodala. The similarities don’t end there. Neither player is a good outside nor free throw shooter but are disruptive perimeter defenders. For Thompson to reach his potential and perhaps stick in the NBA, he must improve his percentages from three point range as well as the free throw line. In terms of his fit with the Houston Rockets, he forms a dynamic backcourt or wing tandem with Jalen Green and can serve as a cutter off of the passing ability of Alperen Sengun.

NBA Comparison(s): Andre Iguodala

5. Detroit Pistons select: Cam Whitmore , 6’6” 235 lbs Wing, Villanova, 18 years old

Last offseason the Detroit Pistons were in pursuit of restricted free agent Miles Bridges before his legal issues took place. A year later, the Pistons have a chance to draft a player with a similar profile and he’s on a cheaper contract. Enter Cam Whitmore, the burly high-flying wing from Villanova who’s shown promise as a wing scorer. At this stage of his career, Whitmore is a jack of all trades but a master of none aside from his athletic prowess. However, if developed properly, the Pistons will be glad they took a chance on the 18-year-old from Villanova.

NBA Comparison(s): Miles Bridges

6. Orlando Magic select: Ausar Thompson , 6’6” 218 lbs Wing, Overtime Elite, 20 years old

Since the Orlando Magic have two lottery selections, their strategy should be to draft the best available with the sixth overall pick and then draft for need with the eleventh overall pick. In this case, Ausar Thompson goes two picks after his twin brother Amen. In the modern NBA, there are never enough wings on an NBA roster, especially if each of them gives their team versatility and that’s what Ausar Thompson adds to this Orlando Magic roster along with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Like his twin brother Amen, Ausar must improve his perimeter shooting if he wants to have a long career in the NBA.

NBA Comparison(s): Andrew Wiggins

7. Indiana Pacers select: Taylor Hendricks , 6’8” 218 lbs Hybrid Wing, Central Florida, 19 years old

Taylor Hendricks was one of the early risers in the 2023 NBA Draft process dating back to the start of the college basketball season. His versatility as a defender to go along with his outside shooting is what every team covets in the modern NBA to keep up with the top teams in the association. Hendricks likely won’t become a first or even a second scoring option throughout his career. However, he gives the Indiana Pacers a blue collar, low-maintenance role player to play alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, who are expected to take on a huge chunk of the scoring load.

NBA Comparison(s): Trey Murphy

8. Washington Wizards select: Anthony Black , 6’5” 210 lbs Point Guard, Arkansas, 19 years old

The Washington Wizards are looking to start fresh and recently traded their three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. What better way to start a rebuild than to draft a point guard who has star potential like Anthony Black? The success of bigger point guards such as Josh Giddey should give Wizards fans optimism about their rebuild and perhaps some potential young players he can grow with. Black is a versatile defender who can guard 1s, 2s, and smaller 3s. In terms of his offense, his best skill is his passing ability. However, he must improve his perimeter shooting and his ability to handle the ball against pressure.

NBA Comparison(s): Josh Giddey

9. Utah Jazz select: Jalen Hood-Schifino , 6’4” 216 lbs Point Guard, Indiana, 19 years old

The Utah Jazz could use another ball handler to play alongside Collin Sexton and although this pick might seem like a reach, Jalen Hood-Schifino is the best player available in terms of that description. Hood-Schifino’s greatest strength is his ability to initiate offense and set the table for his teammates. He’s also a capable scorer in the mid-range especially out of pick and roll actions against drop coverages. In terms of defense, Jalen has the physical profile (6’4”, 215 lbs with a 6′ 10” wingspan) to fight over screens and disrupt other guards’ rhythm. However, Hood-Schifino must improve his shot consistency, finishing around the basket, and his handle against pressure.

NBA Comparison(s): Killian Hayes

10. Dallas Mavericks select: Jarace Walker , 6’6” 248 lbs Hybrid Forward, Houston, 19 years old

The direction of the Dallas Mavericks is unclear given that they missed the 2023 NBA playoffs and the expiring contract of Kyrie Irving. Regardless of what happens with Kyrie Irivng this offseason, the Mavericks need to think about defense with the tenth selection. The Dallas Mavericks finished as one of the league’s worst defenses in the NBA, ranking 24th. Although A 19-year-old may not solve their issues, selecting Jarace Walker would be a solid start in terms of improving them. Walker showed potential as both a perimeter and interior defender at Houston averaging 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals in his freshman season. He’s also shown potential as a passer dating back to his high school years (4.0 assists as a high school senior, 1.8 assists at Houston). However, Walker must become a more consistent perimeter shooter

NBA Comparison(s): Paul Millsap

11. Orlando Magic select: Gradey Dick , 6’6” 204 lbs Shooting Guard, Kansas, 19 years old

The Orlando Magic were one of the worst three point shooting teams in the NBA last season finishing 25th in the association. The Magic could address that problem by selecting Gradey Dick from the University of Kansas, who shot forty percent from behind the arc last season. However, he’s more than a shooter. Gradey has shown flashes of playmaking ability (aka passing), despite only averaging 1.7 assists. Defense is an area of concern for Dick because of his skinny frame and lack of lateral quickness. Overall, the Orlando Magic are headed in the right direction and if they hit on their selections, they could possibly compete for a spot in the play-in tournament, or even the NBA playoffs next season.

NBA Comparison(s): Kevin Huerter

12. Oklahoma City Thunder select: Dereck Lively II , 7’1” 230 lbs Center, Duke, 19 years old

The Oklahoma City Thunder have their core set with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen “J-Dub” Williams. Now, they need a low-maintenance role player to complement their core of young players. Drafting Dereck Lively II with the 12th overall pick is a swing for the fences but a player with his attributes is their missing ingredient: a rim-protecting center who can also be a lob threat on offense. At the moment, Lively is sushi-raw. However, the Thunder will be glad they swing for the fences if they’re able to develop Lively into a starting-caliber center a few years from now.

NBA Comparison(s): Mitchell Robinson

13. Toronto Raptors select: Cason Wallace , 6’4” 193 lbs Combo Guard, Kentucky, 19 years old

The Toronto Raptors’ direction is unclear given the expiring contract of Fred VanVleet and trade rumors surrounding Pascal Siakam. Based on their draft philosophy and team needs, drafting Cason Wallace makes the most sense. Off the bat, Wallace would give the Raptors another disruptive defender to pair with former NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. Like Barnes, it will take Wallace some years of development for his offense to catch up to his defense. There are also questions about whether Wallace can be a go-to scorer in the NBA.

NBA Comparison(s): Jrue Holiday

14. New Orleans Pelicans select: Kobe Bufkin , 6’4” 187 lbs Combo Guard, Michigan, 19 years old

The New Orleans Pelicans don’t have a lot of holes on their roster. However, Josh Richardson, one of the Pelicans’ better two-way players, will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If the New Orleans Pelicans decide to draft Kobe Bufkin, he would give them a youthful spark plug off the bench with two-way potential. Bufkin is a capable microwave scorer in addition to disrupting opposing guards while guarding them. However, he could improve his decision making as a ball handler as well as his consistency from behind the arc.

NBA Comparison(s): De’Anthony Melton

15. Atlanta Hawks select: Nick Smith Jr. , 6’5” 185 lbs Combo Guard, Arkansas, 19 years old

The Atlanta Hawks are set in terms of their starting lineup of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Clint Capela. However, they’re lacking a ball handler off the bench. Drafting a rookie may not solve their problems. Nevertheless, Nick Smith Jr. is worth taking a chance on because of his high ceiling. Throughout his amateur career, Smith has shown potential as a microwave scorer with playmaking potential despite averaging 1.7 assists in college. He’ll need to improve his shot selection and continue to add strength.

NBA Comparison(s): Jordan Clarkson

16. Utah Jazz select: Bilal Coulibaly , 6’8” 194 lbs Wing, Metropolitans 92 (France), 18 years old

Seven picks ago, the Utah Jazz drafted for need. Seven picks later, the Jazz take a swing for the fences by drafting Bilal Coulibaly, a former teammate of Victor Wembanyama with Metropolitans 92. Coulibaly is one of the best kept secrets of the 2023 NBA Draft. The 18-year-old French wing is an explosive athlete who shows potential as a three and D wing similar to Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby. All three players possess a wingspan of over seven feet (Coulibaly- 7 ‘3”, Bridges- 7’ 0”, Anunoby- 7 ‘2”). However, Coulibaly is raw offensively. His ball handling ability is suspect and his outside shot is inconsistent at this stage. With the proper development, he has a sneaky chance to become one of the best players from the highly-anticipated 2023 Draft Class.

NBA Comparison(s): Mikal Bridges/OG Anunoby

17. Los Angeles Lakers select: Jordan Hawkins , 6’4 186 lbs Shooting Guard, Connecticut, 21 years old

There’s no secret what the Los Angeles Lakers need to address– perimeter shooting. They were among the worst teams in three point percentage, as they shot 34 percent as a team from behind the arc, which ranked them 24th in the league. Drafting a mature prospect like Jordan Hawkins would help the Lakers trend in a positive direction. Hawkins could play a similar role to former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in terms of being a catch-and-shoot threat, a smart cutter, and a solid defender. He isn’t someone who will create his own offense but won’t need to while playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

NBA Comparison(s): Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

18. Miami Heat select: Olivier-Maxence Prosper , 6’8 215 lbs Hybrid Wing, Marquette, 20 years old

Despite the Miami Heat reaching the NBA Finals, they were exposed for their lack of size and athleticism at the wing to support Jimmy Butler. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, another Marquette product could help the Heat right away as a spark plug off the bench. Prosper is an elite athlete with two-way potential and positional versatility. However, he lacks consistency as an outside shooter and has a tendency to be sloppy with the ball. If Prosper develops into at least a league average perimeter shooter, he could end up becoming a permanent starter in the NBA.

NBA Comparison(s): Pascal Siakam

19. Golden State Warriors select: Kris Murray , 6’7” 212 lbs Stretch Four, Iowa, 22 years old

The Golden State Warriors chose to swing for the fences rather than taking the base hit in their last three NBA Drafts. Those decisions have backfired on them. In regards to this year’s draft, there are a lot of directions the Warriors can go but the safest pick and best fit for their roster is Kris Murray from Iowa. Murray is a low-maintenance role player who could play a similar role to Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter from their 2022 championship run.

NBA Comparison(s): Nemanja Bjelica/ Georges Niang

20. Houston Rockets select: James Nnaji , 6’11” 226 lbs Center, FC Barcelona (Spain), 18 years old

Although James Nnaji’s name has been on mock draft boards this entire season, he’s somewhat of a man of mystery. The 18-year-old’s main strength is his rim protection despite averaging 0.6 blocks in limited minutes. Nnaji has reportedly grown from 6’11” to 7′ 0” and added 25 pounds to his frame along with his 7’7” wingspan and 9′ 4” standing reach. This pick could potentially be on the move but if the Rockets decide to keep Nnaji, he’ll need to spend time developing in the G-League.

NBA Comparison(s): Christian Koloko

21. Brooklyn Nets select: Keyonte George , 6’4” 185 lbs Combo Guard, Baylor, 19 years old

Keyonte George is a lottery talent who is a crafty microwave scorer. However, his fit with a lot of the teams picking before the Nets doesn’t make sense which caused him to slip this far. The Brooklyn Nets are likely to lose Seth Curry in free agency and lack depth in terms of their guards. George will also be able to push third-year guard Cam Thomas and potentially fight for minutes in the Nets’ rotation.

NBA Comparison(s): Anfernee Simons

22. Brooklyn Nets select: Maxwell Lewis , 6’6” 207 lbs Wing, Pepperdine, 20 years old

Maxwell Lewis was an early sleeper to be selected in the lottery portion of this draft. However, his name got lost in the shuffle as other prospects leapfrogged over him in terms of draft stock. Like Seth Curry, the Nets could potentially lose Cameron Johnson in free agency and could use some youth at the wing position. Lewis is a versatile wing who has the ability to score from the perimeter, shoot pull-up 2s, and use his 7’0” wingspan on defense. However, he could improve his ability to create separation from his defenders as well as becoming a more consistent defender– on and off the ball.

NBA Comparison(s): Devin Vassell

23. Portland Trail Blazers select: Dariq Whitehead , 6’6” 217 lbs Wing, Duke, 18 years old

If not for an injury in his right foot, Dariq Whitehead would probably be in the discussion as a potential top-ten pick in this year’s draft. Along with two foot surgeries within nine months of each other, the 18-year-old had a slow start to his college career similar to A.J. Griffin in 2021-2022. However, like Griffin, Whitehead showed glimpses of potential later on in the season but looked nothing like the high school version of himself. In terms of the NBA, Portland looks like the best fit for Whitehead especially with the youth movement and most of their wings becoming unrestricted free agents. If Whitehead can stay healthy, he could be a potential steal for the Trail Blazers.

NBA Comparison(s): Terrence Ross

24. Sacramento Kings select: Jett Howard , 6’8” 215 lbs Wing, Michigan, 19 years old

The Sacramento Kings need help at the wing with Harrison Barnes becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer and Keegan Murray potentially moving into the starting lineup. Jett Howard, the son of former NBA player Juwan Howard, potentially gives the Kings another catch-and-shoot threat to play off of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Howard also shows potential as a defender but could use some coaching on his technique in that aspect of his game.

NBA Comparison(s): Saddiq Bey

25. Memphis Grizzlies select: Colby Jones , 6’4” 199 lbs Wing, Xavier (OH), 21 years old

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely let Dillon Brooks walk in free agency and need a mature prospect to fill his role. The development of former top-ten pick Ziaire Williams will be a situation for the Grizzlies to monitor. However, drafting Colby Jones from Xavier would be a sound decision for the Grizzlies. He’s a similar player to Josh Hart in terms of being a do-it-all guard who plays bigger than his size but is a streaky outside shooter. Don’t be surprised if Jones earns significant rotational minutes as a rookie.

NBA Comparison(s): Josh Hart

26. Indiana Pacers select: Brandin Podziemski , 6’5” 204 lbs Shooting Guard, Santa Clara, 20 years old

In the event that the Indiana Pacers move on from Buddy Hield, they need insurance for outside shooting and Brandin Podziemski from Santa Clara provides them a left-handed sniper from deep. However, if they decide to keep Hield, there are never enough shooters on an NBA roster. Aside from his outside shooting Podziemski is also a capable playmaker who can initiate offense at times which is evident in his 3.7 assists per game. The main concern about his game is his defense and the positions he’ll be able to guard because of his lack of lateral quickness and physicality. Whichever team decides to draft Podziemski will have to run zone defense when he’s on the court in order to hide his weaknesses.

NBA Comparison(s): Luke Kennard

27. Charlotte Hornets select: Brice Sensabaugh , 6’6” 235 lbs Hybrid Wing, Ohio State, 19 years old

The Charlotte Hornets ranked 29th in the NBA in three point percentage (33 percent as a team) which is second to last in the association. Brice Sensabaugh not only gives the Hornets a perimeter shooter but a versatile scorer. He’s a catch-and-shoot threat, can back smaller opponents down a score out of the post, and is capable of knocking down one-dribble pull-ups. A major concern with him is his defense, or lack thereof. He possesses the frame but lacks awareness on and off the ball as a defender. Nonetheless, he could potentially replace P.J. Washington who will become an unrestricted free agent and is a player with similar size and play style.

NBA Comparison(s): Marcus Morris

28. Utah Jazz select: Gregory “G.G.” Jackson II , 6’8” 214 lbs Hybrid Wing, South Carolina, 18 years old

The Utah Jazz have three picks in the 2023 NBA Draft and will likely look to trade one of them. But for the purposes of the mock draft, the Utah Jazz are going to take a flier on G.G. Jackson, who is the youngest player in the entire draft. A draft pick who won’t turn 19 until December, Jackson has looked his age at times in terms of decision-making on the court and his body language. The South Carolina prospect is a similar player to Lakers forward Rui Hachimura in regards to his athleticism, strength, finishing ability, and mid-range shooting. Jackson is- also a fluid ball handler who uses crossovers to create space for his shots. However, he’s an inconsistent perimeter shooter who shot 32 percent, and isn’t the defender that his tools (6’8” 214 pounds with a 6′ 11” wingspan) and athleticism suggest.

NBA Comparison(s): Rui Hachimura

29. Indiana Pacers select: Leonard Miller , 6’10” 210 lbs Wing, NBA G-League Ignite, 19 years old

The Indiana Pacers could potentially trade out of the 29th pick but if they decide to keep it don’t be surprised if they decide to take a flier on a prospect like Leonard Miller. In every draft, there’s always a prospect who is labeled as a “project” and Miller is one of those players. He’s a jack of all trades but a master of none at the moment. Miller’s shown potential as a ball handler and passer in half-court and transition situations. He’s also a capable finisher in transition who can use either hand. In terms of the intangibles of his game, the 6’10 big uses his 7’2 wingspan to his advantage and averaged eleven rebounds with NBA G-League Ignite. However, he lacks a consistent outside shot (32 percent from three point range with NBA G-League Ignite) and has room to improve as a defender given his physical tools.

NBA Comparison(s): Darius Bazley/Anthony Randolph

30. Los Angeles Clippers select: Emoni Bates , 6’9” 190 lbs Wing, Eastern Michigan, 19 years old

Peyton Watson and Santi Aldama were two of the most recent 30th overall picks and both were met with surprise. The same could apply for this year’s draft. However, Emoni Bates’ track record indicates he should be in the discussion as a first round pick. Bates probably won’t contribute to his team’s success right away– regardless of the team that picks him. Scouts also can’t ignore the “it factor” that he possesses dating back to his high school years. Bates probably won’t turn into the superstar he was once projected to be out of high school, but he could certainly become a microwave scorer in spurts. The major concern with Bates is his ability to play with other great players and accept a lesser role. He demonstrated that at the draft combine but will he do it again once he makes it to the NBA?

NBA Comparison(s): Kyle Kuzma

**************************************************************

Meyer McCaulsky is a contributor on Back Sports Page. Along with receiving his Master’s degree in Magazine, News, and Digital Journalism, he has over a year in sports journalism, and has interviewed a variety of people in the sports industry such as Chris Williamson, Cameron Thomas, Jimmy Boeheim, and Jeremy Pope. McCaulsky has been a guest contributor on a YouTube podcast called Cut The Nets within BSP’s network . For more on Meyer, his Twitter is @meyermccaulsky and Instagram (@m.mccaulsky).

For more articles by Meyer, click here.