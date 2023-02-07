2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview

What to expect on February 9th

This is a guide to what fans of their favorite NBA teams should expect at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline. The deadline is at 3PM EST/12PM PST.

Buyers and Sellers

The teams expected to be buyers are the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers may be trying to add another piece to complement Rui Hachimura and the rest of the roster to make a late playoff push.

The Celtics will be looking to make it over the hump to compete again for a NBA championship but it’s possible they reach out to the Phoenix Suns about Deandre Ayton because the Celtics need a big man with the Robert Williams missing time this time and the need for offensive output from the center position.

The Mavs could be looking in the guard market at the deadline to boost their chances of competing for a title and supplementing the scoring production they lost when Jalen Brunson walked in free agency last offseason.

The Heat could look to be buyers, they are a star away from being true contenders but they will need to acquire a piece that can complement Jimmy Butler. The mystery player remains to be seen however.

The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards could be sellers at the trade deadline based on their current rosters makeup and production from their teams.

Players On The Move

There is a good chance that Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal may be on the move once the deadline rolls around.

There is a good chance that LaVine ends up with the Lakers. Why LaVine to the Lakers? The purple & gold need to somehow trade Russell Westbrook for elite talent with their eyes on on either LaVine or DeRozan to add another scoring threat to the Lakers lineup.

If the Mavericks are able to acquire Beal, the three-time All Star would be a tremendous complementary piece to Luka Doncic along with the rest of the current roster.





