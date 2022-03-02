23 Must-Know Luka Dončić Facts for his 23rd Birthday

Two-time All-Star and All-NBA selection Luka Dončić turned 23 yesterday, highlighting one of the most dominant starts to a career in NBA history.

In just his fourth year of play, Dončić has already cemented himself as one of the best Mavericks ever and accomplished things some players only dream of.

In the spirit of his birthday, here are 23 must-know facts for Mavericks fans about the Slovenian superstar.

1. Highest Playoff Points Per Game average ever

Take this fact with a grain of salt, but yes, it is technically true. Luka Dončić has the highest playoff points per game average of all-time through 13 games. He’s put up 33.5 a contest, besting Michael Jordan’s record average of 33.4 through 179 games. This number will undoubtedly fluctuate, but only time will tell which way it trends.

2. One of two players to record a 40-point triple-double before turning 21

As stated earlier, Dončić has already done things that other players dream of doing in their careers. He stands in this category alongside none other than the King himself: LeBron James.

3. Most points in a playoff debut

Luka put the NBA on notice when he dropped 42 points in his playoff debut against the Los Angeles Clippers. The performance surpassed John Williams’ long-standing record of 38 points in 1979 with the Brooklyn Nets.

4. 10th all-time in triple-doubles

This may well be the most impressive feat on this list and of Dončić’s young career, so far. The Wonder Boy has tallied 45 triple-doubles to date and trails Larry Bird in 9th place with 59. To put things in perspective, Bird took 13 years to amass that number. Luka Dončić has only played four seasons and is still yet to reach his physical prime.

5. Fourth player in NBA history to record a 30 point, 20 assist triple-double

This monster triple-double coincidentally came against the Washington Wizards who had at the time had the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, Russell Westbrook. Dončić joined Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson, and Westbrook as one of four players to put up this stat line

6. Fastest Maverick to 5000 points

It should come as no surprise that Dončić has claimed this title, as his scoring has been off the charts since starting his career. Since entering the league, he achieved this feat faster than any active player. In his rookie year, he averaged 21.1 points which was more than LeBron’s mark of 20.9. In his second year of play, he surpassed Dirk Nowitzki’s career-high points per game in a season (26.6) with 28.8 points a night. He reached 5000 career points in his third year through 197 games, three less than it took LeBron James (194) to hit the same mark.

7. Most 45 points games in Mavericks History

Most would assume this record belonged to Dirk, and it did until Dončić changed that this season. He has four compared to Nowitzki’s three and is tied with Mark Aguirre for the most in franchise history.

8. Youngest player in NBA history to hit a playoff game-winner

The NBA resumed its season late in 2020 at the bubble in Orlando after the initial spread of the COVID-19 virus. It was here that Dončić put the league on notice by making the bubble his own personal playground, to put things bluntly. His 43-13-17 stat line and game-winning three in Game 4 was one of the best performances of both his young career and the history of the NBA playoffs.

9. Seven of his top 10 scoring performances have come against the Clippers

Luka Dončić has terrorized the Los Angeles Clippers for the last three years, and it seems like they are yet to find a solution. He has scored 51, 46, 45, 44, 43, 42, and 42 against them, four of which came in the playoffs. He averages 31.4 points per game for his career against the Clippers on 47.5% shooting.

10. Fourth player in NBA history with multiple 45-5-15 games in a calendar month

While it may not be the most conventional stat line to showcase the greatness of Dončić, it is a testament to his unique playstyle and abilities. He joined Elgin Baylor, Walt Bellamy, and Wilt Chamberlain (three of the league’s most prolific rebounders) as the fourth player and only guard to accomplish this feat. The last recorded occurrence of this stat line was courtesy of Chamberlain in 1966.

11. First-Team All-NBA Inclusivity

There should be a number of other Mavericks to have made this list, namely Mark Aguirre when he averaged 30 points a game, but it remains true. Luka Dončić and Dirk Nowitzki are the only two players in franchise history to be named to a first-team All-NBA. Dončić currently has two selections, trailing Nowitzki’s franchise record of three.

12. He’s improved in the clutch every year

Quite a bit has been made of Luka Dončić and his ability to pull out wins in late-game situations. Since entering the league, his effective field goal percentage in the clutch has increased every year. He is currently shooting 58.2% in that regard, one of the best marks in the league.

13. He was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks

Most Dallas faithful are aware of Dončić’s unique draft night journey. The Mavericks held the 5th pick in the 2018 NBA draft and feared that he would be selected before their selection. As a result, the Mavericks took a leap of faith, essentially trading Trae Young (who they selected with the 5th pick) and their 2019 pick for the Slovenian.

14. His Father also played professional Basketball

Dončić’s basketball beginnings can be traced back to his father who also played Euroleague basketball professionally, Saša Dončić. He stands 6’8, similar to Luka, and played for 17 years. He now coaches Šentjur in the Slovenian league.

15. His Mother is a former athlete, dancer, and model

Seeing that both of his parents were Slovenian celebrities, it’s easy to understand how Dončić has remained humble in reaching his super-stardom. His mother Mirjam Poterbin hurdled and danced professionally and now she runs a beauty shop in Slovenia. Clearly, Luka had high expectations to live up to as a child. It’s safe to say he’s met those marks, at the very least.

16. He is Quad-lingual

Luka Dončić is a man of many talents, both on and off the court. He speaks four languages: Slovenian, Serbian, Spanish, and English. Serbian and Slovenian were his mother tongues and he learned English later on. He began speaking Spanish after he signed with Real Madrid.

17. His favorite Song

Have you heard of the famous Slovenian pop song, Miki Milane? If you didn’t, you do now. Dončić has said this is his favorite song and oftentimes makes story posts on Instagram with the song in the background after wins. The song soon developed into a small running joke amongst Mavericks faithful and Dončić.

18. Consistently supports his local communities

Whether he’s in Dallas or his hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Dončić is making magic happen on and off the court. He makes consistent efforts to support and provide for his local communities, most recently with 2k sports to reinvest in his hometown community and build a new basketball court. In Dallas, he spends his time visiting children at the hospital with gifts and providing COVID-19 support for patients. He also supplied financial aid for those who were affected by the snowstorm that blew through the region last December.

19. LeBron pursued him before he signed with Jordan

This may not be entirely about Dončić but it is certainly worth noting. The King discussed his intentions to sign Luka years ago. He details the scenario in the video below:

20. He signed with Real Madrid at 13

It’s hard to explain just how impressive this is. European teams are often disregarded by NBA fans, but many people fail to realize that these are still professional teams. By any measure, it is immensely impressive that Dončić was receiving offers to play professionally at 13, let alone from one of the best teams in Europe.

21. His favorite soccer team is Real Madrid

This should come as no surprise as Dončić spent nearly half of his professional career with the club. His favorite player became Christiano Ronaldo as a result. Before moving to America, Dončić, Ronaldo, and other members of Madrid’s soccer club and other sports teams would often meet up for player and club get-togethers.

22. He excelled in multiple sports as a kid

Dončić has excelled at every level of basketball he’s played. What many may not know, however, is that this talent extended to other sports in his youth. He swam, played soccer, tennis, handball, and regularly carried his youth teams to victory. He eventually had to stop playing these because of his rapid growth spurt.

23. He has, quite literally, played basketball since he was born

Dončić’s parents have stated that he first picked up a basketball at seven months old. The rest is history. He joined his first league when he was eight and routinely dominated it before garnering notice from Madrid and signing with them.