The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Rohit Raju Returns!!

Rohit Raju returns to The Cut to discuss his career in Impact, how he developed his passion for wrestling, how he apporaches his training, his mom became his motivation, who he models his craft after and much more.
Austin Urch breaks down his “Match of the Month” in a new segement to the show!!
The Cut Pro Wrestling is hosted by Randy Zellea and produced by Andrew Fiume. Contributers: Austin Urch, Jamie Rush, Matthew Sargent and Jonathan Mowery Please feel free to follow the show on all of our social and listening platforms by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/Cutpwpodcast
