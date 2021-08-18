Connect with us

The Cut

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Rohit Raju Returns!!

Rohit Raju returns to The Cut to discuss his career in Impact, how he developed his passion for wrestling, how he apporaches his training, his mom became his motivation, who he models his craft after and much more.

Austin Urch breaks down his “Match of the Month” in a new segement to the show!!

The Cut Pro Wrestling is hosted by Randy Zellea and produced by Andrew Fiume. Contributers: Austin Urch, Jamie Rush, Matthew Sargent and Jonathan Mowery Please feel free to follow the show on all of our social and listening platforms by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/Cutpwpodcast

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Seth and Sean 8/18

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXXI: What A Wild/Weird Weekend

Tracy Graven

Will Paul Let His Legacy be Eclipsed by Antetokuonmpo?

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

Lakers Free Agency Review Day Two

More in The Cut