They’re Back!!
Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea return with a new epsiode of the Hardwood Huddle!!
In this episode the boys break down the top of the Western Conference and answer the following questions:
-Can the lakers put it together and win a championship?
– Can the Suns repeat?
– Can The Clippers make the finals?
-Are the Jazz disrespected?
-Will Lillard push for a trade?
-Much More on a new episode on the Huddle!!
The Hardwood Huddle is hosted by Randy Zellea (@randybsp) and Bill Ingram (@therocketguy) and all archives are available through Back Sports Page and podcast platforms!!
Featured Articles
-
Hardwood Huddle/ 2 hours ago
Hardwood Huddle: The West!
They’re Back!! Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea return with a new epsiode of the...
-
WNBA/ 6 hours ago
Success for the Connecticut Sun
The Connecticut Suns are currently just finished their 15-game strike in the semi conference...
-
Features/ 9 hours ago
Green and Gold Report: Another Rough Week Officially Erases A’s Postseason Hopes
After they rode a wave of success in the early months of April to...
-
NFL/ 14 hours ago
Dirty Bird Preview | Keys to Week 4 Win
Dirty Bird Preview | Keys to Week 4 Win The Atlanta Falcons continue their...