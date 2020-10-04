3 Bets to Make Before Kickoff Sunday

Odds via DraftKings

SF (-7) over PHI

In the Sunday night game, the 2-1 49ers will take on the struggling Eagles who are still looking for their first victory.

BAL (-13.5) over WAS

The Ravens had a disappointing outcome in week three experiencing a thrashing from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson said the Chiefs may just be their “kryptonite” and he’s probably onto something. Ever since he took over as starter, the Ravens are 0-3 against the Chiefs and 21-1 against everyone else. Expect the Ravens to be absolutely dominant after the loss. Since their surprising upset week one, the Football Team is trending in the wrong direction with two straight losses. QB Dwayne Haskins will be in for a long day against this Ravens defense and Washington will have to play with rookie stud Chase Young and interior DL Matt Ioannidis, two major losses.

JAX (+3) over CIN

Everyone was seemingly all over Minshew-mania after his impressive first two weeks. However, everyone who jumped on the bandwagon seemed to hop off just as quick when they got handled by the Miami Dolphins last Thursday night. With DJ Chark officially elevated to active, I really like the Jags in this matchup. Even though he’s only seen seven targets through two weeks, the presence of Chark helps the Jags offense smoothly operate. Without him, we saw Minshew struggle to find anyone over the top and Chark’s replacement, WR Chris Conley is a major downgrade. With Chark back in the mix, expect the Jags offense to look more like the week one and two version rather than the week three version. The Bengals may be coming off a surprising tie but this team still has a ton of holes on this roster including on each side of the trenches. The Jags are being given points and are the clear better roster.