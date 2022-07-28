49ers Training Camp: Day 1

Football is officially back in the Bay. The Niners took the field today for their first full-team practice of training camp. Giving fans and media an exciting first look into this year’s team.

The kick off of camp throughout the league always carries a special electricity to it. Although, today’s energy in Santa Clara had a special feel to it.

On the Field

Players come out pumped to get back out there today. Especially safety Talanoa Hufanga and star Nick Bosa who were first on the field, getting in some early work before practice according to OurSF49ers. Hufanga will surely be one to watch, while the team looks to name a starter at strong safety.

Once drills and reps started, a select group of began to flash. All eyes were of course on starting QB Trey Lance and there was lots of praise going his way. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair pointed out Trey’s decision making looking quicker this year, “His overall processing is faster… You can tell he’s obviously much more comfortable.” It will be very interesting to see how Lance progresses before the start of the season.

Rookies also got their chance to get in the thick of things today. On defense, Drake Jackson and Samuel Womack are both particularly intriguing as they get their chance to obtain a starting role. Womack was seen working in the slot behind Darqueze Dennard, who he surely will be competing with during camp.

Furthermore, Emmanuel Mosley was a major standout according to many who attended camp today. Seemingly locking down anyone on his side of the field. A great thing to see, as the Niners will depend on that sort of play out of their starting corner in the coming months. While Brandon Aiyuk also shined on the offensive side of the ball. Someone I believe will be the team’s breakout player this season.

Aiyuk’s counterpart, star wideout Deebo Samuel did report to the team facility today. However, he did not practice with the team. Instead he got in some work on the sideline and hung around some fellow teammates. A welcoming sight to see as many speculated his attendance at camp.

Other News

Speaking of Samuel, head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his confidence in the team’s ongoing contract negotiations. “I just had a great conversation with Deebo. . . . Hopefully we can figure something out soon, but we’re in a good place today.” per ProFootballTalk. Further updates will come, and it will be interesting to see how this develops in the coming days.

Also in today’s news, Jimmy Garappolo has been excused from the team’s training camp. While defensive end Dee Ford has been released after only playing 18 games in three seasons. An overall disappointing signing as he was never able to live up to the 85 million dollar deal the team signed him to in 2019. The team will save 1.12 million in 2022 after the move, but will unfortunately have the pay out more 11.5 million that is still left on the deal. That will be spread out into the next two years. The 31 year old will now hit free agency hoping to regain some of his old form and join a new team before the season begins.

In terms of Jimmy G, this now likely puts a stamp on things in San Francisco. The question though still remains… where will Garappolo be playing in 2022?