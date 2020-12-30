94 Feet In Under 94 Minutes Chapter One

Welcome to Back Sports Page’s newest podcast, 94 Feet In Under 94 Minutes. Anything you need to know about college basketball we have you covered! On the inaugural episode Tom and JB reflect upon last year’s season and the cancelled NCAA tournament. After that we will get into some news and notes from college basketball across the country. Following that the guys will preview some of the bigger conferences, release their top tens, and talk about possible Naismith Award Winners. We will also be doing some new segments including Who Am I?, Mount Rushmore of Mid Major College Basketball Players, give out our weekly picks and weekend parlays, and just like on Fourth & Long we will get into some college hoops trivia. Feel free to join in on the conversation, ask questions, or state your opinion. All interaction is good interaction. This is College Basketball (Gus Johnson Voice).

