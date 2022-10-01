A Debut To Remember: A.J. Greer

Tuesday’s game at TD Garden was as stellar as any other. Although the preseason is just underway, a splash was made in the debut of 25 year-old left wing, A.J. Greer. Netting a stunning overtime winning goal among a craft second period goal, Greer made his presence known not only in the arena, but to Boston. Greer not only proved himself to new Bruins coach, Jim Montgomery but Bruins fans as well. Demonstrating his drive and talent that could propel him to a spot on the regular season roster.

The Montreal-born Greer seems to be one of the more under-the-radar candidates for a potential fourth-line role in the Bruins roster. The Boston University hockey alum spent his first five seasons in the league between the Avalanche and Devils organizations. At this point, he has only 47 career NHL games under his belt.

He fits every description for a great fourth-line role: energetic, durable, and skilled. An assertive Greer displayed those traits on Tuesday, with both of his goals which both came with Studnicka’s assistance. Studnicka also proving to be an asset in his own right. Jack Studnicka found A.J. Greer in the slot for a quick shot over Jaroslav Halak’s glove, tying the game 1-1 in the second period. In overtime, Studnicka hit Greer with a quick diagonal pass where he put a quick wrist shot past Domingue. Bruins forward Oskar Steen netted the only goal that wasn’t scored by Greer. Steen — like in his preseason debut against the Flyers — recorded two shots on goal against the Rangers. This emerging younger core of the Bruins shows that hope is not all lost with the depth of the franchise and it will be no surprise to see these players lighting the lamp once the regular season gets underway and the Boston crowd surely seemed to agree with this sentiment.

Greer regarding the TD Garden crowd said to the media: “Every time I hit someone, it was like ‘Oh, let’s go!’ Every time I was in the penalty box, you got people hollering at me, ‘Nice goal! Nice hit! Keep going!’

The Bruins take the ice again for their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET at TD Garden, and you can watch the game live on NESN+.