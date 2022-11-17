A Royal Feast

Yesterday, the Golden 1 Center was packed with fans, but not for De’Aaron Fox’s buzzer beater or to watch Terrance Davis III drop 20 points. The Sacramento Kings players, coaches and staff held a holiday-themed feast for the community with the partnership of Raley’s. This event is a part of the King’s 21st Annual Season of Doing Good, serving over 200 local youth.

Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart expressed his elation for giving back to the community.

“It feels great to be giving back to the community, using our platform for doing good. Our “Season of Doing Good really emphasizes that,” said Rinehart. “There’s no better time to be giving back to the community than the holidays to celebrate everything that we are thankful for.”

“Raley’s is proud to support the Season of Doing Good with the Kings because it really gives back to the communities in such a meaningful time,” explains Raley’s Executive Director of Community Impact and Consumer & Public Affairs, Chelsea Minor.

The Sacramento Kings kicked off their 21st Annual Season of Doing Good, serving over 200 local youth presented by Raley's. #SacramentoProud #BackSportsPage pic.twitter.com/l6I9YTDTxz — Back Sports Page (@BackSportsPage) November 17, 2022

This gathering was more than a community dinner. The 916 Crew gave a performance. Not to mention, the Kings players competed with the youth in interactive games.

Terrance Davis III appreciated being interactive with the Kings’ fanbase.

“It’s always great to interact with the fans and enjoy their time,” said Davis III. “They may remember this for the rest of their lives.”

There were more than 20 local nonprofits in attendance: 100 Black Men of Sacramento, Inc., Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento, Center for Fathers and Families, City Year Sacramento, Food Literacy Center, Foster Youth Education Fund, Futures Explored, Meals on Wheels by ACC, My Brother’s Keeper, Northern California Construction Training, Inc., Operation Dez Strong, Project Lifelong, Project Optimism, Inc., Roberts Family Development Center, Shine Together (Formerly known as Teen Success, Inc.), Special Olympics Northern California, United College Action Network (U-CAN) and Volunteers of America Northern California and Northern Nevada.