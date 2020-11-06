AEW Full Gear Conference Call Highlights

On Thursday, All Elite Wrestling EVP and TNT Champion Cody Rhodes hosted a media conference call before the company’s Full Gear pay-per-view Saturday night, discussing topics ranging from the upcoming show to his PWI 500 ranking.

Here are some of the highlights from Thursday’s call:

Recently, Rhodes regained the right to use the Cody Rhodes name from the former trademark holder. Interestingly, he will continue to use the “American Nightmare” Cody name in the wrestling world while using the Cody Rhodes name in his other ventures

Rhodes states that having Serena Deeb on the Buy In pre show is due to Tony Khan’s relationship with the NWA and Billy Corgan. Rhodes says that the bridges are down for more companies and more talent to get involved from outside of AEW

Rhodes says he was the one who recruited both Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks, but they are the ones who have worked hard to get to the spots they are in. Rhodes believes that Kingston will deliver in his main event match Saturday night

Rhodes considers his wrestling to be sports-centric while stating that each wrestler in AEW has a different style, comparing it to different flavors of ice cream

Rhodes says that the health and safety of the roster is extremely significant

Rhodes believes that despite the lack of build for the Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose AEW Women’s Title Match, the two will deliver when it counts on Saturday night

Rhodes says that he is not looking past Darby Allin at all ahead of their TNT Championship match, stating that he is very proud of the leader Allin has become

AEW Dark got its name from the failed Dark Universe movies with Cody crediting Khan and QT Marshall for getting it to where it is now

Rhodes states that he was “genuinely pissed” about not being named No.1 on the PWI 500 list

Rhodes says that when the world reopens, AEW will have a very large presence in the UK

Rhodes says that there will be news about another AEW show on TNT soon, however, that show will not be Dark. Dark will continue to run on YouTube

Full Gear will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL this Saturday at 8 p.m. The Buy-In Pre-Show will kickoff at 7 p.m.