AEW Star Mr. Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) Passes Away At The Age Of 41

Jon Huber, who played Mr. Brodie Lee in All Elite Wrestling and Luke Harper in WWE passed away on Saturday after complications with a non-COVID lung issue. He was 41 years old.

Huber left the WWE last year to join All-Elite Wrestling earlier in the year and became a main event player as he was the leader of the cult like group the Dark Order. Huber was know as the “Exalted One” and was last seen on TV in October vs Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar Match.

Lee’s wife Amanda Huber sent out a heartbreaking Instagram post about her husband’s passing. She confirmed that he passed away, surrounded by loved ones, from a lung related issue. She also made it clear that it was not COVID-19.

“I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love.“

All Elite Wrestling has released the following statement:

All of our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.

All Elite Wrestling VP Cody Rhodes commented on Lee’s Passing: