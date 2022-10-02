AEW Unrestricted feat. Chris Jericho

Hello – We’re happy to share the exclusive interview with Chris Jericho on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.

Chris Jericho has been with AEW since day one! He talks about his first meeting with Tony Khan, what prompted him to sign with the start-up wrestling company, his initial goals when AEW: DYNAMITE launched, and what he hopes to do as the show starts its fourth year! Chris talks about being the first ever AEW World Champion, his matches with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, and what it was like working with young talent like Darby Allin, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy and Danny Garcia. He speaks to the formation of the Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society, his feud with Eddie Kingston, the hardcore match with Nick Gage, and the first Stadium Stampede. Plus, Chris shares the inspiration behind the Painmaker and Lionheart Chris Jericho!

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/chris-jericho