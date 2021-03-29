Aldridge and Nets Agree to One-Year Deal

It’s official. The Brooklyn Nets just signed 7x All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge. It seems as though every week now Brooklyn tweaks its roster to sure up its chances of winning its first NBA championship. This is clear as day after the Nets also signed 6x All-Star Blake Griffin earlier this month.

Aldridge just recently became a free agent after agreeing to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday (the same day as the NBA trade deadline). He was due $24 million this season, but he ended up giving back $7.25 million.

This year with the Spurs Aldridge averaged 13.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 46.4% FG. He played in 21 out of 30 possible games before he and the team decided to go their separate ways.

During his time in San Antonio he was impressive to say the least. Since signing in 2015 he averaged 19.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 1.2 BPG. He also made the All-Star team three times and the All-NBA team twice.

Let’s not forget, when Aldridge left the Portland Trailblazers for the Spurs back in 2015, he was one of the most coveted free agents by all of the top championship contenders.

To be fair, his numbers have dropped from his first year in San Antonio to now. However, many would agree that his new team gives him the best chance at winning an NBA championship that he’s ever had. Never before has he had so much talent around him.

His new teammates include former MVP James Harden, NBA champions Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin, Jeff Green, Joe Harris and a good mix of other veteran and young talent.

While most have the Nets coming out of the East this year, they still will likely have to get past the Philadelphia 76ers who have been atop of the conference all season long.

Also defeating whoever comes out of the West would be a tall task since the Lakers just signed Andre Drummond today after he agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Drummond is a 2x All-Star and 4x rebounding leader.

By the way and that’s saying something considering that the Lakers aren’t even the top team in the West, they’re the 4th seed. It’s been the Utah Jazz for some time now with the best record in that conference ahead of them, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns.

Whether Brooklyn will be able to overcome this type of talent is to be determined, but if you’re a betting person, you’ve got to like their odds.