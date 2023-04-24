Alex Verdugo Brings Back Summer Baseball Clinic

Alex Verdugo is partnering with ProCamps to run a baseball clinic for elementary and middle school athletes.

Boston Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo will be bringing back his Alex Verdugo Baseball Clinic this summer. The event takes place on July 26 at Woburn Memorial High School in Woburn, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. Verdugo will personally run the clinic with other knowledgeable coaches in the area for kids in grades 1-8. The clinic will focus on the essential of the sport, such as hitting and fielding technique, so that developing players can learn from someone who has risen to the highest level in the baseball world.

To sweeten the deal, Verdugo will sign autographs for everyone, and each participant will also receive a clinic team photo and a custom-made shirt of the clinic. For more information and pricing, visit the official website, alexverdugoclinic.com.

ProCamps has been a leading sports management company since its established 25 years ago. They have partnerships with 12 leading athletic associations, athletes in the Big Four North American leagues. As the brand name implies, ProCamps specializes in running camps and clinics and helping athletes connect to their communities in a variety of media forms.

While this is a personal endeavor, Verdugo’s clinic is one of many examples of Red Sox players and the organization giving back to the Boston community. The Red Sox Foundation supports a number of player-driven programs in addition to running their own nightly thematic events at Fenway Park.

2023 Season So Far

The announcement of the clinic’s return comes at a welcome time for Verdugo, who is off to a hot start. In a league-leading 23 games, the energetic rising star has been lighting it up at the plate. He is currently posting career highs with a .322 batting average and .885 OPS. Verdugo has three home runs and 11 RBIs so far while hitting for more power, walking at a higher rate, and striking out less often.

The right fielder has also noticeably improved his defense. While roaming the grass is notoriously difficult with the unusual dimensions at Fenway, Verdugo has turned a liability into a strength. Even though defensive metrics take longer to stabilize, the early returns are promising. Verdugo has dramatically raised his outs above average rating from the 13th percentile to the 92nd. Similarly, his jump (reaction time) has gone up from the 43rd percentile to the 75th, and his arm strength has improved from the 75th to the 96th. It is safe to say that Verdugo has a thing or two to teach students about getting better on the field.