Alistair Overeem Knows His Time Is Coming to an End

Future Hall of Famer Alistair Overeem headlines his fifth straight card this weekend at UFC Vegas 18. The 41 year old admits this is his final run for UFC gold, and he knows his time is coming to an end. A lost to Volkov might mean the end of the legend’s career.

Alistair Overeem’s career dates back to the 20th century (1999). Fast forward 66 professional fights later and he’s still contending for championships. He wants nothing more than to finally get his hands on a UFC belt.

The most accurate striker in UFC history (74.8%) is fully aware of his approaching expiration date in this sport.

“Listen I’m still improving – still getting better,” Overeem told SCMP MMA, “it would be nice to get a win over Volkov and inch ever more closer to the title shot – because to be honest I’m getting too old for this.”

Heavyweights tend to push the age limits more than any other division, but Overeem knows his time is coming to an end. The winner of four out of his last five, ‘Reem is making one last push towards his goal of becoming a UFC champion.

“I’m not going to be fighting until I’m 45,” he said to MMA Junkie, “it’s gonna be one final run – then it’s gonna be thank you everybody for watching and see you next time,” he chuckled.

That belt is still the goal. I believe it will be a lot closer after my next performance. Stay tuned #onefinalrun — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) January 14, 2021

There’s no question that fans still love watching Alistair Overeem perform. At 40 years old, his last four wins were all via TKO. Furthermore, a signature win over Alexander Volkov and he’ll enter top-contender status. Realistically, he needs two consecutive wins to receive another chance at the belt.

After finishing Walt Harris last September, Overeem discussed his retirement plans with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“It’ll probably be one or two more years and a couple more fights,” he said, “two or three (fights).”

Losing to Volkov this weekend will be a major dent in Overeem’s plan. Leaving UFC Vegas 18 with a win and he’ll be right on track. Each of his fights moving forward could be his last. Overeem’s hoping to retire with that gold belt wrapped around his waist.

Please check out the rest of my work at RT BSP and follow me on both Twitter and Instagram for my latest articles and interviews.