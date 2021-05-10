All England Champions League Final Set

The UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals hosted four historic clubs this season. Two current powerhouses went head-to-head with PSG vs. Manchester City. Two of the most decorated clubs faced off in Chelsea vs. Real Madrid.

Here is a look at how both matchups went and a look at the Finals.

To see what happened in the Quarter-Finals, click here.

Champions League Semi-Finals

Manchester City v PSG

Leg 1 – Manchester City 2 – PSG 1

Leg 2 – Manchester City 2 – PSG 0

Winner: Manchester City (4-1)

The matchup between Manchester City and PSG looked like it could easily have been the final, but soon became a one-sided affair. An early goal in the first leg was the only good thing to come for PSG because both matches saw a member of PSG sent off. Idrissa Gueye was shown red for a crunching tackle on Ilkay Gündoğan. In addition, Angel Di Maria was shown a straight red card after an incident with Fernandinho.

As a result of his play, Riyad Mahrez was the hero of the Semis. A goal in the first leg and a brace in the second was enough to send Manchester City to their first Champions League Final.

Pep Guardiola has finally cracked the code and reached the UCL Final with Man City after losing in the Quarter-Finals three years in a row.

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Leg 1 – Chelsea 1 – Real Madrid 1

Leg 2 – Chelsea 2 – Real Madrid 0

Winner: Chelsea (3-1)

The story of Chelsea vs. Real Madrid was the return of Eden Hazard. After transferring to the Spanish capital from Chelsea two seasons ago, he has struggled with injuries and playing time. Hazard appeared as a sub in the first leg and started in the second. Unfortunately, he didn’t leave a real impact in either match. Real Madrid went on to only score one goal in the matchup.

Hazard then got himself into hot water with Los Blancos faithful as he appeared to celebrate with Chelsea players after the match.

Eden Hazard was happy for Chelsea 💙



(via @btsportfootball)pic.twitter.com/MimWLtQkzF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 5, 2021

Real Madrid’s loss was twofold as they now look even more foolish backing the Super League.

Champions League Final

Chelsea v Manchester City

Chelsea and Man City will play in the Champions League Final on May 29. They will be used to each other by then as they just faced each other in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel has had immense success against top managers while boss of Chelsea, and will look to keep up his record against Guardiola.

There is the possibility for an American player to play in a Champions League final for the first time ever. It’s likely Christian Pulisic will play for Chelsea, while Zack Steffen will ride the bench for City with Ederson starting. No matter what, an USMNT player will lift the Champions League trophy.

The match is scheduled to be played in Istanbul, Turkey, but UEFA officials and the British Government are discussing whether it will be moved to the UK. Since both teams are English, this will sidestep any coronavirus travel restrictions.