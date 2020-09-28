With the draft set for November 18th, it’s time to start thinking about who the Cleveland Cavaliers should be looking at. With the number five pick the Cavs will probably go with the best player available who is not a back-court player.

In the last two drafts the Cavs surprised some people by taking Colin Sexton, and then drafted Darius Garland the next year. Both players are point guards at heart, so I would be shocked if the Cavs take a back-court player, even though they tumbled to the fifth pick. Unfortunately, it looks like the draft has a clear top four, and then after four, it’s a free-for-all. Let’s dive right in to some prospects the Cleveland Cavaliers and General Manager Koby Altman should be looking at, knowing they have pick number five.

Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn: Okoro will go in the lottery no matter what, but I feel like he would be a great addition to the Cavs. Okoro is 6’6 with a 6’9 wingspan, which are numbers that don’t really jump off the page at you. However inside that 6’6 frame is raw power, and a kind of toughness that the Cavaliers haven’t seen since LeBron left. Okoro is a true small forward, and is very capable of scoring in the post, which should help the Cavs, considering true back to the basket players like Okoro, are few and far between in the NBA anymore. As he grows and matures, he will eventually be tasked with guarding the other team’s best wing player. He can guard the wing and take on bigger players if need be. An intriguing sat is that through 28 games, Okoro averaged 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per 100 possessions. In Cleveland he could slide right in to a starting role where he could replace Cedi Osman, or come off the bench for a spark. In summation, if the Cavs pick Okoro on draft night, they are thinking more long-term than short-term. The Cavs do have a good core of young players like Sexton, Garland, and Kevin Porter Jr.* However there are some holes in Okoro’s offensive game. He will be able to shut people down defensively but as for offense, his game needs work. His three point percentage was under 30% and his free throw percentage hovered around 65%. Okoro will have to work on his offensive game if he wants to stick in the NBA, but he will step in immediately and be a defensive stopper. NBA Comparison: Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

2.Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv: Avdija is really a big question mark heading into the November 18 draft. He is a player who is kind of a jack-of-all-trades player. He can be a great addition to any back court, but he would mesh very well with the Cavs young roster. In Euroleague and Israelis BSL Competitions, Avdija’s numbers dont really blow you away. He averaged nine points, 4.6 rebounds and two assists per game. He also played only a modest 21.7 minutes per game. However, we need to remember Avdija is a 19-year old professional basketball player. Is Avdija anywhere as good as another European in Luka Doncic? No I don’t believe so, but Doncic is a first team NBA player, you would be lucky to draft someone half as good as Doncic is. On the other hand, Avdija averaged much better numbers while playing on the national team. He put up sixteen points per game to go along with 8.6 rebound and 3.7 assists. Avdija is a skilled ball-handler but really lacks NBA speed, which will hamper him getting to the basket against NBA wings. However, Avdija has a high basketball IQ, that will make those around him better. As I said earlier, he would fit into the Cavaliers locker room very smoothly because of all of the young players. However, his offensive game is not fully polished, and his free throw percentage is straight awful for a guard (58.8%). He will also need to improve his three-point percentage as well. Overall, Avdija would be a solid pick for the Cavs who desperately need wing help and depth. I also don’t believe Avdija will make it to the fifth pick, as I think he will get scooped up by the Bulls or Golden State. NBA Comparison: A better Evan Fornier over time

3. Devin Vassell, Wing, Florida State: Cleveland is rebuilding. That much we know for sure. So do they take the best player available, or a player that can fit in right away. While that player may not be a superstar, he helps fill in gaps right away. That is the case for Devin Vassell, the wing player out of Florida State. Vassell is 6’6 with a 6’10 wingspan, which is key for him to being so dominant on defense. The Cavs were the worst in the NBA last year in defensive rating (114.8). The need for strong defense is a huge priority for the Cavs, and that is where Vassell comes into play for our beloved Cavaliers. Vassell will come straight into the league as a true 3 and D player. In college, Vassell excelled in clogging passing lanes and provides the much needed rim protection as a wing, as he averaged a block per game last year at Florida State. Another stat that kind of jumps out at you is that in college through 63 career games he averaged two steals per game. Vassell knows who he is as a player, and that could be a huge lift and help for head coach J.B Bickerstaff, as he gets a young player that will help push the “defense first” mindset on other young players like Sexton, Porter Jr. and Garland. Of all the three players I named here, I may like Vassell the most. If he can come in and shut down opposing wing players, it will be a huge help for the whole team. Oh and by the way, Vassell shot 42% from the three point arc in two seasons at Florida State. NBA Comparison: A better defensive Kelly Oubre.

*I really love Kevin Porter Jr. and think he should start at the two or three no matter what this season. He had his ups and downs last year, but in the end he is a very explosive player, who helps keep the Cavs in games. My dream starting lineup (assuming Andre Drummond comes back) would be: Sexton at the one, Vassel at the two, Porter Jr. at the three, Kevin Love and Drummond fill in the front-court. That leaves you with a bench of Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, Tristian Thompson, Larry Nance Jr., Matthew Dellavedova, and hopefully Dylan Windler, who needs to stay healthy to prove his worth as a first round pick. I don’t know, but that seems like a solid, growing starting lineup, with a lot of firepower coming off the bench.

My Mock Draft (Top Ten)

Minnesota: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia Warriors: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton Charlotte: James Wiseman, C, Memphis Bulls: LeMelo Ball, Guard, Australia Knicks (From Cavs for Next Year Number One): Deni Avdija, Guard, Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv Alanta: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC Detroit: Killian Hayes, PG, France Cavs (From Knicks): Devin Vassel, SG, Florida State Washington: Isaac Okoro, SG/SF/ Auburn Phoenix: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

One Player I Don’t Want:

Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton: Obi Toppin had a tremendous year at Dayton last spring. The world was robbed of seeing Dayton and Toppin in the NCAA Tournament. where I thought they would make some noise early and late. However, March Madness didn’t happen and Toppin along with other college basketball fans missed out. Toppin was the college basketball player of the year (Naismith Award) in 2019, and don’t get me wrong, he was impressive all year, and I loved watching Dayton. However, I really hope the Cavs do not draft him. He was a power forward or four in college and I don’t really see him playing that in the NBA. Toppin put up solid numbers and is a strong player on the inside, being 6’9. In my opinion, I would have a hard time drafting Toppin based on his NBA future, and the competition we played in college. In the end I think Toppin goes in the 7-10 range, and actually does make an immediate impact on the team that drafts him, but I’m sorry I just can’t get an Anthony Bennett comparison from a guy then draft him. Granted, Toppin can’t be as bad as Bennett, literally he cant. I hope he does have a long and successful career in the league, but just not for the Cavs. Also lets remind everyone Toppin is older than half the Cavs young roster, which is another reason he wouldn’t fit in the Cavs locker room.

