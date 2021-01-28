Amanda Huber On AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast

We’re happy to share Amanda Huber’s exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.

Amanda Huber, widow of the late, great Jon Huber (a.k.a. Mr. Brodie Lee), recounts the final months of her husband’s life and the circumstances that led to his passing. She sets the record straight about the non-COVID-19-related lung infection that contributed to her husband’s death, the extraordinary measures taken to save Jon’s life, why a lung transplant was not an option and the last conversation she had with Jon. She also speaks to the love and support she received from the AEW family, including the amazing help she got with her children, Brodie Jr. and Nolan, and the beautiful “Celebration of Life” tribute for Jon on “AEW Dynamite.”

AMANDA HUBER QUOTES:

Amanda on Keeping Jon Huber’s Hospitalization Private

“He wouldn’t have wanted everybody knowing he was sick. He wouldn’t have wanted the fanfare. That’s just not who he was.”

Amanda on Funeral Plans for Jon

“I would have loved to have done a funeral, but I can’t risk anybody else’s health. So the AEW show that was put on, that was his send-off and that was his funeral—and that was our way of saying goodbye to him.”

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/amanda-huber