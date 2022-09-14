Americans in UCL here we go!

This Tuesday and Wednesday began the long-awaited UEFA Champions League. First day of the group stage, some surprises and others not so much. But most importantly, the level that never disappoints. Were the Americans up to the task?

Dinamo Zagreb 1 – Chelsea 0 – Christian Pulisic (CHE): Played only 15 minutes in the last match as Chelsea Manager of Thomas Tuchel.

Borussia Dortmund 3 – FC Kobenhavn – Giovanni Reyna (BVB): 67′ on the pitch and was the best player of the match. Two assists and more than 80% of accurance in passes. TOP.

RB Salzburg 1 – AC Milan 1 – Sergiño Dest (MIL): Replace Calabria and played 33 minutes. 1/4 duels won almost 70% of accurance in passes. Needs adaptation to italian soccer.

Celtic 0 – Real Madrid 3 – Cameron Carter-Vickers (CEL): First of the list who played the whole game. Not to much to do with Madrid machine. Great player, unlucky to face “La Casablanca”.

Benfica 2 – Maccabi Haifa 0 – John Anthony Brooks (BEN): Could’nt make his debut in UCL. 90 minutes on the bench for the former Wolfsburg and USMNT player.

PSG 2 – Juventus 1 – Weston McKennie (JUV): Started at the bench, but he was sent in and played 45 minutes. One goal and MVP of his team in a poor performance of “La Vecchia Signora”.

Ajax 4 – Rangers 0 – James Sands (RAN): Same case of Vickers. He didn’t play a good game but absolutely wasn’t his fault being beaten like that. Former NYC played 90 minutes.