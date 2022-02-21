An All-Star Basketball Mascot

Picture two mascots: one a tiger, the other the Stockton Kings’ Mascot Dunkson. Then imagine the young children running to engage with both mascots in appreciation. Well, that was Sequoia Elementary last week. The Stockton Kings, G-League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, partnered with Kaiser Permanente and Second Harvest for a food drive at Sequoia Elementary in Manteca, California.

There were 30 to 40 pounds of fresh produce, perishable and non-perishable goods to over 300 families. The Second Harvest “Mobile Fresh” program serves areas of need where there are barriers to fresh produce, limited budgets, lack of nearby grocery stores, transportation, and/or health/disability issues.

Sequoia Elementary hosts a monthly food drive for the community. The Outreach Assistant, Marisela Martinez II led much of the day’s activities.

The Stockton Kings partnered with Kaiser Permanente and Second Harvest for a food drive at Sequoia Elementary in Manteca, California to enrich the community.

“Today was super important because we know hard times are going on. We knew there was a huge need in our community to have food with all the prices going up. We were really excited when Second Harvest spoke to us,” says Martinez II. “We jumped on the opportunity.”

Not only was the Stockton Kings’ mascot and staff in attendance, the VP of Operations, Aaron Morales, was instrumental in the food drive.

“We are excited to be here in partnership with Second Harvest and Kaiser Permanente. We have designated them as our choice nonprofit for the school year,” Morales says proudly. “Our partnership will be providing (the community) with the resources they need, not only for the families, but for the students.”

The children were elated to have mascots congregate with mascots. While the older students (6th through 8th graders) helped with the food drive and met professionals from Second Harvest, Kaiser Permanente, and the Stockton Kings. The students were more than excited to offer to spend their time to enrich the Manteza community.