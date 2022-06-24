Cleveland’s Mr. Clutch, Andres Gimenez

One of the forgotten pieces in the Francisco Lindor trade is showing his true colors with the Cleveland Guardians. That man would be middle infielder Andres Gimenez.

And, according to this article by the New York Post, the Mets may be showing signs of regret in giving up one of their top prospects.

Stats/Clutch Hitting with Cleveland

The 23-year-old is hitting .304 through his first 56 games as a member of the Guardians. However, he is known for stepping up and producing big hits in clutch situations. Tuesday night against the Twins, he knocked in the game-winning run in the 11th with a single up the middle. And he could help make summer fun in Cleveland as I referenced in this article here.

A Deeper Dive into Clutch

From the eighth inning on, if the Guardians are looking for a hit, Gimenez is a guy they can turn to. Andres is hitting .425 in the latter stages of the game with 4 home runs and 11 RBIs. He also has an 11-for-30 line in late/close situations, contributing a pair of dingers and 10 ribs.

Effect from Clutch

Gimenez has served as a key cog in the early stages of the season for the Guardians’ offense. He also is a big reason behind the 36-29 record for Cleveland, which ties them for first in the AL Central. Heading into the final weekend of June, Gimenez only trails Jose Altuve (Houston) and Santiago Espinal (Toronto) in All-Star voting.

While losing Francisco Lindor does hurt, Andres Gimenez has proven to be a viable replacement for the Guardians. Gimenez looks to continue his success and will help Cleveland to pursue more in their winning ways.