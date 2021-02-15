Anthony Davis Re-Aggravates Achilles Injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis exited Sunday night’s game after straining his achilles tendon.
Lakers Reporter, Mike Trudell broke the news mid game that Davis strained his achilles and will undergo an MRI on Monday.
Sunday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets was Davis’ second game back from injury. AD missed two games last week after initially injuring his achilles tendon.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there was swelling around Davis’ leg after the injury occured.
“His (Davis) spirits were good,” Frank Vogel said. “He felt like he tweaked it, re-aggravated it what he had last week. Hopefully it’s nothing long term. We’ll see what the MRI says tomorrow.”
Moment Of Injury
The injury came at the 2:39 mark in the second quarter after Davis was fouled by Nicola Jokic on a drive to the basket. Following the foul, AD’s facial expression said it all as he grimaced and held his achilles. However, he did remain on the court to shoot his free throws before exiting.
“I think that last step re-aggravated you know that injury I already had,” Davis said. “It seems like an Achilles sprain. I’m going to get an MRI tomorrow and figure the next steps to get back on the floor.”
Walking Off In Pain
Davis was in apparent pain while making his way towards the locker room, walking gingerly not applying much pressure to his leg.
Optimistic On Future
Despite all the news surrounding Davis and his injury, he still remains optimistic on his health but wants to play it safe.
“But this one is a little different that I definitely have to be smart with. I don’t want to go out there and try to play and risk it for the long term. So, all that is inclusive of what the MRI shows tomorrow. Knock on wood, it’s great information and I’ll be out there sooner than later.”
There is no timetable for AD’s return but the Lakers should plan on allowing their superstar to fully heal before stepping back on the basketball court.
