Anthony Davis Re-Aggravates Achilles Injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis exited Sunday night’s game after straining his achilles tendon.

Lakers Reporter, Mike Trudell broke the news mid game that Davis strained his achilles and will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Anthony Davis has a right Achilles strain; he will not return tonight, and will undergo an MRI tomorrow. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 15, 2021

Sunday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets was Davis’ second game back from injury. AD missed two games last week after initially injuring his achilles tendon.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there was swelling around Davis’ leg after the injury occured.

Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis re-aggravated his right Achilles tendonosis and there's some swelling, source tells ESPN. He will get an MRI on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

“His (Davis) spirits were good,” Frank Vogel said. “He felt like he tweaked it, re-aggravated it what he had last week. Hopefully it’s nothing long term. We’ll see what the MRI says tomorrow.”

Moment Of Injury

The injury came at the 2:39 mark in the second quarter after Davis was fouled by Nicola Jokic on a drive to the basket. Following the foul, AD’s facial expression said it all as he grimaced and held his achilles. However, he did remain on the court to shoot his free throws before exiting.

“I think that last step re-aggravated you know that injury I already had,” Davis said. “It seems like an Achilles sprain. I’m going to get an MRI tomorrow and figure the next steps to get back on the floor.”

Walking Off In Pain

Davis was in apparent pain while making his way towards the locker room, walking gingerly not applying much pressure to his leg.

Anthony Davis limps to the locker room after hitting a pair of free throws. We're hoping for the best for AD. 🙏 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/XMRDHEi7Jj — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 15, 2021

Optimistic On Future

Despite all the news surrounding Davis and his injury, he still remains optimistic on his health but wants to play it safe.

“But this one is a little different that I definitely have to be smart with. I don’t want to go out there and try to play and risk it for the long term. So, all that is inclusive of what the MRI shows tomorrow. Knock on wood, it’s great information and I’ll be out there sooner than later.”

There is no timetable for AD’s return but the Lakers should plan on allowing their superstar to fully heal before stepping back on the basketball court.