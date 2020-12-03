Anthony Davis Re-Signs Max Deal W/ Lakers

It’s no surprise that Anthony Davis is re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. The only question was when it was going to happen.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of the signing this morning.

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190M maximum contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. The deal includes an early termination option prior to fifth season in 2024-2025. Deal could be signed as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Davis has an early termination option following his fourth year of the contract. The now 27-year-old is currently in the prime of his career. Not to mention that he recently won his first NBA championship.

Davis’ salaries:

2020-21: $32,742,000

2021-22: $35,361,360

2022-23: $37,980,720

2023-24: $40,600,080

2024-25: $43,219,440 (early termination option)

Total: $189,903,600

With LeBron James also signing an extension for the long term, the Lakers are in the midst of a potential dynasty. Both players are recognizably the best duo in the entire league.

Additionally, this deal shows that the Lakers are preparing for LeBron’s inevitable departure. Securing AD’s presence for the long haul. This may entice LeBron as well to stay a year or two longer?

Above all, Rob Pelinka has capped off what seems to be an excellent off-season. Putting together an improved roster from that of last season.

He signed his two superstars to long term deals, re-signed veteran wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and also replacing the aging veterans for younger proven assets. Without a question, Pelinka should be, if not the front runner for Executive of the Year.