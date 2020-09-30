As People With No Real Rooting Interest in the NBA Finals, We Compare Players to Guys You See in the Gym or Playing Pick-up

Lakers

LeBron James – The Older Dude who Is Still the best Player, But, all He Really Wants to do is be Young and Hip:

Ah! Everyone knows this guy from the Y. The 42-45 year old dude who runs the court. Everyone listens to him, and everyone knows he’s the best player available. However, after he scores the first three buckets, all he wants is to talk to the college kid and goof around. He asks his teammates when he’s done drilling the game-winning shot, if they want to go out and get Margaritas, or go to his house and drink some really expensive wine, while recording it all on SnapChat. In the end, he’s kind of like Michael Scott in The Office Episode: Dinner Party. The young kids all tell him they are busy that night, or are tired and just want to go home to get some rest. Then next Sunday, all his teammates say they aren’t busy, knowing James has a teacher-parent conference, so James goes all out and reschedules the conference, and now you are trapped. Everyone reluctantly goes to the James household to watch some NFL Football, which is surprisingly sort of fun, but the chances you go back are not in James’ favor. That next weekend, he’s there again, to talk about last weekend, he says he’s still hungover from last Sunday, yet drops seven of eleven buckets, and the game-winner. What do you think comes next when pick-up ends. Yup, he wants to go to a strip club on a Sunday at noon, because he says hes never been to one. You, my good friend, got LeBronned.

Anthony Davis – The Friend you Play With who Hits the Gym and Cant Bench 225, Yet, Grew Seven Inches over the Summer, So He Dominates at the Y Because He’s the Tallest One:

As a high school sophomore Davis was a 6’2, and a fringe college prospect. However, a year and a half later he had a crazy growth spurt and grew eight inches. It is at that point that Davis really got looks from big-time programs. Also, in his recruitment, coaches told him he needed to bulk up. Well, maybe he tried to bulk up, but it doesn’t look like it. Besides, could you imagine bench-pressing with those long arms? In the end Davis ended up at Kentucky where he was a superstar. He was then drafted number one overall. He’s exactly the guy who has a huge growth spurt in high school. All the girls in school look in awe as they see this new man walk into a high school after growing eight inches. He’s seems more mature and powerful than everyone else, but he just keeps to himself until he hits the hardwood, and then it is on. It also helps him out that no one playing against him is nearly as skilled and tall. There are people out there who could have really used to grow a couple inches in high school (Me).

Dwight Howard – The Guy in the Gym who Screams a Lot, and Then Makes Fun of Himself for Screaming

It sure seems like Dwight Howard smiles a lot. If you turn on the television and see Howard not smiling, something is wrong, very wrong. He subs in for the growth spurt guy, as he’s been tall for a long time. Howard is the perfect example of the screamer slash funny guy. Howard will miss two free throws in a row, yet laugh at himself while he gets dunked on by the opposing team. This guy is the one who goes over to the LeBron guy, who is incredibly competitive, and just laughs and laughs, “Man I can’t believe I missed both those free throws, I gotta practice a little more I guess (laugh out loud:lol). It is at that point that the LeBron guy is fed up with the Howard guy, and he tells the Davis guy to sub back in before he loses his mind. The Howard guy comes back in a couple minutes later for the older LeBron guy to give him a quick rest. This guy is really tall, so he slams down a put-back dunk, obviously screaming while he does so. A few points later the LeBron guy has had enough with Howard. He subs in for him, and the screamer slaps his hand and says, “man, did you see my dunk? it was incredible.” (Audible Laughing from the Howard guy). The older baller just looks at him with disgust and embarrassment, while leading the team back from five down. Who scored those five points? The guy who the screamer was guarding. Also, Howard is on the sideline telling anyone he can about his incredible dunk. He later posts a meme about it on Instagram. The LeBron guy blocks him.

J.R. Smith – The Guy Who Doesn’t Leave the 3-Point Line, and is Constantly Yelling “Heat Check!”

Did you know that J.R. Smith once threw a hot bowl of soup at a Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones? You learn something new every day! Well this is about as obvious as it comes. Smith will miss seven shots in a row, but he will keep shooting until you forcibly stop him. He’s an okay shooter, and two weekends ago he only played in one game, his grandmother made him go to church, and in that game he hit five three-pointers and now he decides he will be the sharpshooter for whatever team is winning. This is kind of friends with the LeBron guy, more like they were friends when they were younger and being crazy. So this weekend the James guy picked up the Smith guy on the way to the Y, Smith guy was too hungover from Saturday night, where he said the party he was at was “lit.” The James guy gets right to shooting some easy shots, and mid-range jumpers, but from shot one, the Smith guy was behind the arc. Next weekend no one can seem to find the Smith guy, so play is a little bit better. The James guy gets in contact with Smith, and the Smith guy says he didn’t want to play today, he was too busy tailgating in the Muni Lot downtown, with his shirt off in 36* weather. The Smith guy is feeling good inside the game. His flask got in without a problem. So he heads to get some Mountain Dew so he can get back to enjoying himself, but one of his coaches from his travel basketball team when he was younger is in line as well. The coach tries to talk with Smith, but the coach is feeling pretty good as well. So he brings up the Smith guy’s worst memory: in fourth grade, he got a rebound with three seconds left, with a clean path to the bucket, however, the Smith guy just dribbles the ball towards half-court, before he finally realizes he had a great open shot, while the final seconds ticked off the clock. Just like a mature grown man, the Smith guy looks down at his Mountain Dew, then up at the coach, then back at the Mountain Dew, until he finally decides to throw the soda all over him, while he is ejected from the game, going limp and yelling “I’m Hot, Give me the Rock,” all the way to the exit gate.

Kyle Kuzma – Teammate who Always Brings his “Girlfriend” to the Y to Watch him Play. Surprise! It is a Different Girl every Sunday:

This guy, this guy is a funny one. He’s a solid player, kind of a three and D type player. He doesn’t make it to the Rec every Sunday, yet every Sunday before football he’s posted a picture of him and “Jenny” at brunch. The caption reads, “Brunch, Browns, and Apple Picking,” while he holds the camera for the selfie, and “Jenny” does a duck/kissy face. The next weekend he does pop by the Rec. He’s a solid player so everyone is pretty happy he’s there, yet he doesn’t even really wanna play, just tell his boys about this girl he met last night at the club. “Bro, you should have been there. Chicks everywhere. They had a sick DJ as well man. Too bad for you guys, I can’t wait til next weekend!” While he’s talking and kind of warming up, a girl walks into the basketball area, and comes right over to the Kuzma guy. They kiss, “Fellas this is Lauren, you can go sit down sweetie, I’m gonna ball out for you (wink).” The game gets going and early on the Kuzma guy is playing well, and the LeBron guy loves it. the Howard guy is just talking to “Lauren” telling her about his dunk three months ago, while also laughing. “Lauren” sits in the bleachers and messages all her friends about the Kuzma guy, as he hits a layup and winks at her. “Brenda, this guy might be the one. Yeah we met last night at Bleu. I’m watching him play basketball, and he’s like really good, except this older guy on his team keeps trying to hit on me, yet he constantly says he’s joking, and he has a wife and kids. He’s okay looking, not really into the whole old man beard look.” After playing they head to Taylor’s Farm and go apple-picking, while “Lauren” talks about matching Halloween costumes and how fun it would be. The Kuzma guy just smiles and winks, at the cutie behind her. *If you don’t know Kuzma has an interesting list of celebrity girlfriends. Winnie Harlow, Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner, and Nicole Shiraz. Not happy that I know that.

Alex Caruso – The Guy in the Gym Who Surprises Everyone With How Much He Can Bench, Squat, and Dead-Lift:

This guy. This guy is still growing as a human. After his 8th grade season, he grew a couple inches, and was getting through puberty. He has some patchy facial hair, some acne, but overall everyone around looks at him like he’s kind of the weak link of the group. They love having him around, but he’s too embarrassed to lift and workout with them. So that summer, he hit the gym five days a week, at odd times, so he would not be embarrassed. He notices the change, but no one else really does. He still looks skinny, and made of bones. But deep inside, the Caruso guy knows he’s been working hard, and it will pay off. He hits the gym with the kids his age, and puts them all to shame. This guy was a decent basketball player, but where he did the real damage was the gym. Finally before pick-up one Sunday, he hits the weights with all the other guys, and they are shocked. He can bench around 300, squat over 500, and has a perfect dead lift. With this domination and shocker in the gym, he instantly becomes more popular. He becomes boys with the Smith guy, Kuzma guy, and Davis guy. The Howard guy tries to be friends, but even this dude thinks he’s weird. From then on out things were looking up for this guy. He’s got new friends to hang with and lift with, plus all the women love how strong he has become over summer. This guy wins Prom King in his senior year, and is ready for summer to lift, chill, and just vibe out with the bros.

Markieff Morris – The Guy Who Angry Lifts most of the Time, and is the Guy in the Post Swinging Elbows, and Boxing Out Too Hard:

You should be scared of this guy, and many are. Physically he is built like an ox. There were rumors around the Y that this guy was getting recruited by a couple big-time programs for football, but no one was sure where this guy was going with his life. He has a twin brother, who is also violent, but right now has mono, that has kept him out of the gym for quite a while. Early on the two brothers were stronger, bigger, and faster than the other kids. However, with his brother being sick, this guy just is not the same. Everyone playing didn’t think this guy was gonna be around for a while, because of his brother being sick. Every day without his brother, he hate more and more. Before hitting the courts to play pick up, he hits the gym to make some gains. He openly takes the 50-85 lbs free weights into the yoga room, so no one else can use them. However, no one bugs him about it because every other thirty seconds, you can peer in on this guy, and he sure is lifting those free weights, while yelling at the mirror, motivating him to hit the courts. No one really likes playing with this guy. He takes it too seriously, and he has already broken two noses on the year with his vicious rebounds and elbow swinging. If this guy is called for a foul, he immediately grabs the foul-caller, violently, and whispers to him, “It would be better for you, me and the game, if you didn’t call that a foul, okay?” He’s been kicked out of the Rec multiple times, and each time, he went limp and had to be dragged out by security, screaming obscenities, yet telling the front desk receptionist she should come over some time, he will make a man’s meal for her. Steak, mashed potatoes, milk, and a protein bar as dessert. This guy will keep on going to the Rec no matter the circumstances. His brother is sick, but both brothers can’t be missing every Sunday, so this guy calls up the Smith guy, who picks him up and they head to the Rec, while the Smith guy eats hot oatmeal while driving.

Javale Mcgee – The Guy who Just Walks Around the Gym Talking to Other People, Asking Them if They Need a Spot, Only to Leave with the Smith Guy and Caruso guy to Hit Up A Hookah Bar that Shows Football:

This dude is the man. Simply to put it: he makes everyone around him happy, not by his strength, or his play, but everyone loves this guy. He walks into the Y on Sunday morning and heads straight for the bike. He bikes for five minutes, then lifts some light weight, while holding a conversation with the James’ guys son, who is only 15. They talk about how good Post Malone’s new album was, what happened to J. Cole, and the McGee asks The James’ guys son if he’s seeing any girls seriously. The son says no, he’s focused on basketball, yet the Mcgee guy tells him the one rule of life is to always have someone on the back-burner. “Man or woman,” he says, “always make sure you have an insurance plan,” while winking the son. He then walks over the the Caruso guy, and the Kuzma guy asking what they did Saturday night. They say they watched the fight at Kuzma’s with a couple of people. In reality, the Kuzma guy invited every single girl within 250 miles of LA. The Mcgee guy asks how it was and Caruso plays it off, while Kuzma guy says,”It was lit, bro. Girls, girls, girls. Oh and the fight was okay. I wasn’t really watching. “Emily and I dominated the pong table all night.” Not surprising to anyone, “Emily,” walks in the Y to give the Kuzma a gatorade. The Mcgee guy, who didn’t really life a finger, and everyone else head to the courts, where everyone wants the Mcgee guy on their team because he’s funny and tall, so he just dunks. The McGee guy doesn’t even care if he’s subbed in or out, he just happy to be playing with his buddies. After the game, the Mcgee guy travels to downtown Akron, to hopefully meet the James guy. However, the Mcgee guy ran into an old buddy and bailed. Who knows what the Mcgee guy and his old buddy are up to. No way it’s anything illegal.

Danny Green – The Quiet, Really Smart Guy at the Gym who Brings a Notepad, and Writes Down all of his Lifts, and Wears Super Thick Nerd Glasses

This gentleman is one of the better ones in the group. This guy walks into the gym right after work, he works at an investment firm, still in his pants and tie. As he walks in he loosens his tie, and puts on a face that just screams,”I hate my job, I want to be in the Gym 24/7.” He heads to the locker room to change, while some of real young kids chuckle under their breath. The older, more mature basketball group just look at the young kids and shake their heads, knowing the Green guy is a beast. The Green guy walks back out with his CD-Rom player, which plays only Blue by Eifel 65, along with other late 90’s, early 2000’s dance music. He wears black Champion sweatpants he got at Target. He also just wears a plain white t-shirt that is soaking by the end of the lift. He doesn’t care how he looks, he’s ready to put in some real work. He pulls out the notebook to see his numbers from yesterday, and it’s Friday, so that means he’s gonna crush his biceps today. He writes down the date and gets going, talking to no one, and not wasting any time. Some people talk under their breath about how they think a notebook is over the top, but you think to yourself, “I wish I had the discipline to do that, it would make every week better because you can see your gains.” As he finishes up an ab workout to end his session that day, he puts on his rec specs, and heads to the courts. He’s a hot commodity because he can shoot really well and just is a great team player. This guy also definitely wears New Balance running shoes to play basketball so you always know where he is because he’s squeaking. Green plays for three hours until he decides that’s enough for the day. He puts his glasses back on, uses the towel he brought to dry himself off, and says good-bye to everyone there. He walks out and everyone there waves at him to have a good day. He walks through the door, hops into his Nissan, and heads home to his wife and three kids. He can afford more than a Nissan of course, but he’s just trying to be your every day kind of guy. No need for Ferrari’s or Lexus’. He tells himself that the money he saves will go towards his three kids college degrees. He finally sits down to relax and watch football as mom took the kids to the playground. He stuffs himself in the couch and turns on the television. However, the big-screen isn’t the only thing on his wall. He likes to remember he killed Greg Paulus a couple years ago.

Heat

Jimmy Butler – The Guy Who is Somehow Just Great At Everything. Plays Soccer on Saturdays, Flag Football on Friday, Lifts Every Day, Has a Sweet Job, and Tries to Dominate Sunday’s at the Rec:

This young man is just crushing life. He is ultra-athletic, owns a CrossFit Gym, and loves to do anything athletically. He doesn’t really get along with anyone at the Rec. He keeps his private life, private. Which is good, but the Kuzma guy really hates him for not talking about partying and things of that nature. He’s tall, in shape, and has it all. He has it all, but sometimes he messes up big time at work, and he just blocks everyone in his life out. Luckily this time of year, he’s at his best. He is the signal caller on the flag football team, and his team is in the semi-finals after he threw all over a vaunted “Celtics*” team. *All the guys from that team are from New England and love the Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox so they named their team “Celtics” Not only does he dominate the gridiron, he also plays midfield on his soccer team, where he’s one of the league’s leaders in assists and goals. However on the hardwood is where he really loves to be. His Rec team will play James’ team in the finals of the Rec Championship, which they are both way too serious about it. The James guy is still the dominating the league, but this guy thinks he’s not too far behind him. The Butler guy and the rest of his team are kind of just riding the wave, no one thought they would be playing in the championship game, not even themselves. All of the Butler guys teammates and friends are excited about this because winning might bring the Butler guy out of his shell. Either way, it’s not fair how good the Butler guy is at everything. You can bet your bottom dollar, the Butler guy and the James guy will be jawing back and forth in nothing more than a rec championship. Ultimate competitors.

Goran Dragic – The Guy from out of Town who comes to Play Every Sunday

This fella is an interesting character. Everyone that actually talks to him will tell you he’s a real stand-up guy. No one at the Y really knows what to make of him. He was home-schooled all through school and he now takes online classes to finish his Master’s in Theology. When he comes in on Sunday’s he heads right to the corner of the bleachers to put on his 2010 Nike basketball shoes. No one tries to really talk to him, and he likes it that way. He’s a very nifty player with the way he dribbles, drives, and scores in majestic ways. During the game he’s a great compliment to the Butler guy. Let the Butler guy do most of the hard work, but the Dragic guy is there calling out picks, grabbing offensive rebounds, and actually playing defense. He can really score from anywhere, but he flourishes around the rim. Three-point shot, check. Mid-range jumper, check. He really is a leader out there on the court. He knows when the Butler guy wants the ball, and when he wants the ball, you better give it to him. After playing a couple of games, the Dragic guy puts his work boots on, even though it’s Sunday, and heads home to his family. Knowing going back to work tomorrow will be a grind, but he does it all for his family. He’s really going to be a key player in the Rec Championsip.

Justise Winslow – The Guy who Isn’t Really as Good As Advertised, But it’s Not His Fault that Everyone Picks Him Early While Choosing Teams:

This guy really started playing at the Rec every Sunday at a bad time. A couple of the better players have chosen to play at the Y instead of the Rec lately. While this isn’t a huge deal, because he was struggling playing with the better players, it still matters. The Winslow guy started to come to the Rec a couple months ago, when all the good players were still there. The Winslow guy is tall, athletic, and has cool hair. That’s what he is, he’s an athlete playing basketball. Every once in a while he’ll hit some shots, or get some blocks and steals. However, this guy mostly does the dirty work for the Butler guy, the Dragic guy, and the Herro guy, and frankly he’s fine with that. He just wants to play to stay in shape. The football coach in town keeps telling him to try out tackle football, but he was too timid to try, even though he would make a great defensive end, wide receiver, or tight end. Right now the Winslow guy is just happy to be playing in the Rec Championship in a couple days, and all his original buddies will be back, hopefully happy with his growth as a player since playing with the younger kids. Spoiler: He’s still just an athlete playing basketball. He even put up a three today and everyone gasped as it missed everything and hit the padding behind the hoop. Whoops! From then on this guy didn’t shoot the ball outside of four feet.

Tyler Herro – The New Guy in Town Who can Straight up Shoot, and So Far has Played Better than People Expected, and it’s Kind of Gone To His Head

Nothing like the guy from the Rec, who has only played there for a couple weeks, thinking he is better than he really is. Last Sunday he had a great couple of games. After those games, he went up to the Manager of the Rec, who had been dogging him and telling him he wasn’t as good as he thought, and told him he belongs and is good enough. The Rec Manager, was very confused, because who cares about trash talk at the Rec? Well this guy does. He originally was from Kentucky, before his father got in trouble for illegally selling and making moonshine. So this guy and his mother moved here to get away from that lifestyle, and this guy loves it to say the least. All the girls around town had heard about the new kid and were intrigued. Then one of the most popular girls in the area, “Rebecca,” direct messaged him on Instagram, and they were headed for a loving relationship. This guy is kind of a mix of the Smith guy and the Kuzma guy. He’s always on his phone on Instagram, SnapChat, or other social media outlets. He actually hung out with the James guy a couple weeks ago and showed him all these social media sites, and by the next week that guy was all over Instagram and Twitter. In the end though, this guy can really play. He’s mostly a set-up shooter, that Dragic can spot no matter what. However, he can also be a tough guy and muscle it up with bigger guys in the post. This guy is quite a few years younger than the other gentlemen, so he can still improve. Right now though, all he’s focused on is beating James’ team in the Rec Championship, and silencing. One of his best friends is Marshall Henderson. Both are young and crazy!

Kelly Olynyk – The Guy in the Gym Who only Uses the Rowing Machine. He Secretly likes Hockey more than Basketball

This one will be short and to the point. Well everyone at the gym has seen the people who hit the rowing machine for forty minutes, then do abs in the yoga room for five minutes. That’s the rowing guy. The Olynyk guy went to weird school, and in the summers worked as a fishing guide in Alaska. He is not licensed to operate a motor boat in Alaska so instead of the motor, he uses the rows to hopefully snag his clients some big King Salmon. The Olynyk guy, despite Canada producing more and more NBA talent, loves his hometown up in Canadian wilderness. A lot of times he will miss playing at the Rec on Sundays, because hockey is on. This guy watches all levels of hockey, junior, junior pro, and all the minor leagues. Instead of playing at the Rec some days, he has a full ice hockey pond set up in his backyard for anyone that wants to play. He knows that if he gets hurt playing, it could hurt his career, but he doesn’t care. Andrew Wiggins sometimes travels up north to lace up the skates. *Side note: This guy hurt one of James’ teammates during a game a while back so not everyone loves him. “Who cares,” he thinks as he looks at himself in the mirror adjusting his man bun.

Duncan Robinson – The Guy in the Gym Who Can Barely lift 205, yet plays the same Style as the Herro Guy, Just not as Well.

Really don’t know what else to say here. This guy is a cool enough dude, but he is sort of a nerd, so the James guy steers clear of him, because he needs to learn from guys like the Kuzma guy, and the Herro guy. This guy obviously doesn’t want to life before playing, sits on the decline bench and falls asleep, only to be awoken by the sound of dribbling basketballs. He heads over to the courts and is ready to hop right on in. Like I sad the James guy wants nothing to do with him, but the Herro guy convinces the Butler guy to take him,”He’s me just not as good, not as good looking, and doesn’t have a smoke show girlfriend.” This guy hits eight buckets throughout the games and to him that’s a solid day’s work.

Bam Adebayo – The Guy who looks athletic, almost too athletic, but still surprises you every time he plays:

Pick a sport, any sport, this guy can play it. Soccer, Football, Baseball, Hockey, MMA, really anything this guy could handle. He’s tall and he compliments the Butler guy and the Herro guy very well. Heck, sometimes he even brings it up the court, like a point-forward. This guy just finished high school, but he’s able to hang with the big boys because of his height. He wasn’t really a popular pick when he first came to the Y. He was looked at as clumsy and not a skilled overall player. However, over the past couple weeks he’s been one of the best players in the gym. He has his routine for Sundays: Raw eggs for breakfast along with a protein shake. He hits the weights first, then even does legs on a Sunday. After that, he heads to the court, trying to shake off the soreness of lifting. He misses pretty bad on his first couple attempts, but once he settles in, watch out. His teammate the Butler guy, and the James guy might be the only ones to be able to defend him this year and into next.

Heat Bench Mob – The Office Cast

These guys man, these guys. Some of the bench is unpredictable like Creed, some are like Andy, who only wants the fame of working at Dunder Mifflin. They can also be Ryan, very prepared, but chokes at the biggest moments. And finally sometimes they, and the whole team are like Michael and Holly. A weird, different match-up that just happened. Apart they aren’t as good, but all put together they are perfect matches

Lakers Bench Mob – Entourage Cast

This is the perfect analogy of the Lakers bench. LeBron is obviously Vinny Chase and his cast of guys follow him everywhere (Smith, Johnson, Waiters, and others). Obviously Vinny is the one every one pays attention to. However, he needs guys like E, Turtle, and Drama to keep him grounded and do the dirty work for him. Also takes place in Los Angeles.

Suggestions in the Comments along with your feedback. I think everyone knows these guys at the gym, rec, or just outside.

Follow Me on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE