The Vegas Golden Knights played like a bona fide No. 1 seed against Winnipeg, performing a “gentleman’s sweep” on the Jets. With a 4-1 series win, Vegas will take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Semifinals. There’s no doubt this will be Vegas’s biggest challenge yet, as the Hart Trophy favorite will prove to be tough.

But let’s get back to the Jets series, shall we? There were plenty of noteworthy highlights and lowlights in the Golden Knights’ series victory against Winnipeg. What worked and what didn’t in the first round for Vegas?

What Worked

Connor Hellebuyck isn’t an easy goaltender to score on. With a save percentage of .920 and four shutouts this season, the All-Star goaltender had the ability to steal a series. However, Vegas ensured that wouldn’t happen, peppering him for 3.44 goals a game. How did the Knights make this happen?

For starters, they were aggressive on the forecheck. Bruce Cassidy loves to go on the attack, wearing opponents down by pushing the puck up the ice. This allowed players like Mark Stone and William Karlsson to strike on golden opportunities, turning them into goals. Of course, losing Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made life easier. But you can’t deny that Vegas’s biggest stars stepped up when needed.

Speaking of which, Jack Eichel made his presence known in the postseason. The former No. 2 pick scored three goals in the series, two of which were power play goals. This is the type of play Knights fans expected from Eichel when they got him and they’re getting a healthy dose. That’s especially true with Vegas’s power play being a notorious weakness.

Even Brett Howden benefitted from being on Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone’s line, getting two goals and two assists in the series. When your leaders step up and take the reins, your teammates will follow suit. That’s what happened with Howden in this series, which saw him emerge as a potential threat.

Laurent Brossoit also won a couple of games for Vegas. The former Jet had some spectacular saves in the series, including this beauty. While Jet fans were chanting, “YOU’RE A BACKUP,” Brossoit was the better goalie in the series. That’s the type of goaltending that wins you a series, especially when the opposing netminder is an NHL All-Star.

What Didn’t Work

Vegas had a three-goal lead in Game 3 against the Jets, only to blow that lead. Luckily for Golden Knight fans, Michael Amadio saved the day by scoring the winning goal in double overtime. However, that blown lead brought up another problem for the Knights: complacency.

Vegas gave up eight third-period goals in the Winnipeg series, with bad penalties and turnovers hurting them. For example, Phil Kessel was called for holding Dylan DeMelo in the third period of that Game 3. Winnipeg scores on the ensuing power play, putting them within a goal. Such mistakes can derail a team in the series, with the 2018-2019 Golden Knights being a perfect example.

If the Jets scored in overtime of that Game 3, the momentum would’ve shifted despite Winnipeg losing Morrissey. The Knights can’t let their foot off the gas pedal in the playoffs. There must be consistent pressure on the opponent instead of giving up the neutral zone late in games.

Teams like Edmonton will punish you for such a sin. McDavid specializes in these situations, creating a quick attack that’s hard to stop. Therefore, Vegas shouldn’t get cozy if they have a lead in the third period.

Grading the Golden Knights in the First Round

Although Winnipeg lost two key players in the series, Vegas took care of business against a collapsing Jets team. Granted, Game 1 was where the Knights slipped on a banana peel. However, they regained their composure and controlled the pace of play.

Doing that against Connor Hellebuyck made this more impressive. When you control the neutral zone early and set up the attack, good things will happen. That’s what the Golden Knights did and it worked.

On top of that, Mark Stone and company remained composed throughout the series. Jets players were coming after the Captain throughout the series, yet Stone and his team silenced them. Such leadership is vital for a hockey team to hoist the Stanley Cup come June.

I’m giving Vegas a B+ for the first round. The forecheck looked solid and key players stepped up when they were needed. I was also a fan of Brossoit’s play against Winnipeg, Having a goaltender step up when injuries hurt the position throughout the season helps.

Vegas continued their hot streak dating back to February, taking down Winnipeg with ease by sticking to their plan. If the Golden Knights tighten up in the third period, this group will be a force to be reckoned with.