Atlanta Falcons 2024 Free Agency Preview

2023 Record:

The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2023 season with a record of 7-10 for the third-straight season. What looked like a promising season ended in disaster– after an up and down start to the year the Falcons sat at 6-6 and primed to take the division. However, Atlanta would end the year losing four of their last five games. That ultimately led to the firing of former Head Coach Arthur Smith.

Cap Space:

Atlanta currently have around 41 million in cap space–which is still in the top half of the league. They might not have as much money as they did the year before there is still talent out in free agency that the Falcons could possibly find. With new Head Coach Raheem Morris at the helm there could be some roster movement still to come.

Draft Capital:

With seven picks in the NFL Draft–including the eight-overall pick Atlanta could make some moves to possibly even move up in the first round. Day two is where the Falcons can do their most damage as they have three picks in the second and third round with one of those picks possibly moving into the second. GM Terry Fontenot has done well with day two and three picks the last two drafts.

Notable Free Agents:

Big decisions are going to be made with some of the free agents that Atlanta has at the moment. On the offensive side of the ball the biggest free agent has to be Running Back and Return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson. After having a very productive first two seasons in Atlanta Patterson only appeared in 14 games and didn’t start at all this past season. The 32-year old veteran would be entering into year 12 come the start of the season. On the defensive side of the ball there’s veterans Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree. Both Campbell and Dupree led the team in sacks with 6.5.

Players to be Resigned:

Player number one that should be looked at for possible re-sign is Calais Campbell. Campbell’s presence paid huge dividends for the Falcons defense. Especially after losing Grady Jarrett to a season-ending injury. A veteran deal to keep the 37-year old for one more year if you decide to not test the market on pass rushers. Secondly, if Campbell doesn’t work out look into bringing back Dupree. Dupree had nearly as many sacks last year as he did the previous two seasons with the Titans. His injury history isn’t the best, but Atlanta has to try to keep one of these guys on the defensive line.

Letting Players Walk:

Unfortunately, the Falcons will have to let Patterson walk. As stated earlier the veteran is 32-years old, and will be 33 in a couple of weeks. Atlanta already have a younger 1-2 punch with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier so that position is fine on offense. Next, the Falcons can let Cornerback Jeff Okudah walk as well. Okudah was brought over from Detroit in a trade last season, and Okudah played well the first part of the season. However, Okudah would eventually lose his starting spot to rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III. Okudah could never really get anything going.

Cut Candidates:

One cut candidate that has already happened was Tight End Jonnu Smith. The Falcons cut Smith last Tuesday saving $6.5 million in cap space for the Falcons. Another cut that could possibly be made is Quarterback Taylor Heinicke. If the Falcons move on for journeyman Quarterback that would save Atlanta $7 million in cap space. On defense, veteran Cornerback Mike Hughes could be a possible cut candidate as well. The move would save a little over $3 million in cap space as well.

Free Agency Pickups:

There are numerous options that the Atlanta Falcons can go in free agency. Wide Receiver is a glaring hole on offense that has to be addressed. Tyler Boyd might be the odd man out in Cincinnati after they gave Tee Higgins the franchise tag. Most teams would look at Boyd as a WR3, but in Atlanta he could be a WR2. Curtis Samuel would be another option to look at as well. He’s a swift army knife that can be used all over the field and in the return game. Defensively, Brian Burns is another option to look at as well. Burns is a two-time pro bowler, and is familiar with the NFC South being drafted by the Panthers.

To see more off-season articles, click here.