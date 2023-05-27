Atlanta Falcons Most Anticipated Matchups

Finishing last in division last season gave the Falcons a 4th Place schedule for this season. Although there aren’t any prime time games on tap for the Falcons, there are some matchups on the schedule that I am most anticipated to see.

Strength of Schedule

The Atlanta Falcons have the easiest strength of schedule at .417. What makes their schedule a bit “easier” than others is that the NFC South was awful last season, also their inter-conference matchups this year is against the AFC South–who were by far the worst division in the AFC as well. The Falcons only play four playoff teams from last season which is the lowest amount of teams that you can possibly play in a season based on the current scheduling formula.

For Falcon fans, this could be good things to come for the 2023 season. Over the past seven years at least one team playing one of the two easiest schedules has made the playoffs. The dirty birds hopes that it will be them and not their division rivals the New Orleans Saints, who have the second easiest schedule (we’ll mention them later).

Week 1 vs. Panthers (Sept. 10)

For the fourth straight year the Falcons will be home for the opening week. This year it will be against the number one overall pick, Bryce Young. Both teams have split the divisional matchups for the last three seasons. Overall the Falcons have won 11 of the last 15 meetings between the two. First year Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen will get a chance to show off his new defense against an offense who showed flashes throughout the 2022 season. Divisional games are always important, but could be extremely important for this division as it is wide open.

Week 4 at Jaguars (Oct. 1)

Atlanta will take a trip over the pond in London for third time in the past decade. 2014 the Falcons came up short against the Lions, 2021 the Falcons outlasted the Jets which included Kyle Pitts lone touchdown in his rookie season. The Jaguars normally have played well across the pond the past few seasons, and this season Atlanta will see a familiar face. Coming off his year long suspension, Calvin Ridley makes his return to league. This is another game were the defense will need to step up, and if the game turns into a track meet can Arthur Smith make sure the offense can keep up?

Week 12 & 18 vs. Saints (Nov. 26 & TBD)

I believe that the NFC South will be won in these two matchups. Both teams have collectively made huge moves in the offseason to improve their respective squads. It’s really simple with these two teams– they don’t like each other. In the first matchup, the Falcons will be rested and coming off of a bye with 10 games under their belt. The regular season finale could possibly be for the division. As mentioned earlier these two teams have the easiest strength of schedule in the league. The Eagles and 49ers are the cream of the crop in the NFC, but both of these teams could be potential sleepers.

Week 13 at Jets (Dec. 3)

The Falcons “meat” of their schedule comes after their bye week. With four of the final seven games within the division, and an early December trip to MetLife Stadium to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Rodgers has a career record of 4-4 against the Falcons, winning the previous two matchups. Although it is just a early Sunday kickoff match up we never know how much longer Rodgers will be still playing in the near future. Both teams also could be possibly fighting for playoff positioning and/or even a shot at winning their division.

Should be a fun and interesting season for the Falcons! For more NFL schedule outlooks from BSP, click here.

Full Atlanta Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Carolina Panthers Sept. 10 (1 P.M EST)

Week 2 – vs. Green Bay Packers Sept. 17 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 3 – at Detroit Lions Sept. 24 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 4 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (London) Oct. 1 (9:30 A.M. EST)

Week 5 – vs. Houston Texans Oct. 8 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 6 – vs. Washington Commanders Oct. 15 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 7 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct. 22 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 8 – at Tennessee Titans Oct. 29 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 9 – vs. Minnesota Vikings Nov. 5 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 10- at Arizona Cardinals Nov. 12 (4:05 P.M. EST)

Week 11 – BYE WEEK

Week 12 – vs. New Orleans Saints Nov. 26 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 13 – at New York Jets Dec. 3 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 14 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec. 10 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 15 – at Carolina Panthers Dec. 17 (TBD)

Week 16 – vs. Indianapolis Colts Dec. 24 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 17 – at Chicago Bears Dec. 31 (1 P.M. EST)

Week 18 – at New Orleans Saints Jan. 7 (TBD)