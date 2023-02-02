Offensive Report Card

This offensive report card will feature each offensive position group featuring starters and depth of the Atlanta Falcons roster and giving them a grade. These grades should give insight for what the team needs to upgrade over the off-season.

Another Losing Season

The Falcons finished the season at 7-10, making it their fifth-straight year with a losing season and missing the playoffs. They have not made the playoffs since the 2017 season where they would lose in the divisional round to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quarterbacks

This was the first time since 2007 that the starting Quarterback for the Falcons was not named Matt Ryan. It was a huge question coming into the season, and Arthur Smith brought over Quarterback Marcus Mariota from the Las Vegas Raiders on a 2-year deal. Mariota had previous experience with Smith’s offense in his stint with the Tennessee Titans. Mariota was very inconsistent throughout the season– he only passed over 250 yards once on the year. With his inability to get the ball downfield to weapons like rookie Wide Receiver Drake London and stand out Tight End Kyle Pitts Smith turned the starting position to rookie Quarterback Desmond Ridder. Ridder went 2-2 in the four games he started and threw for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. In the small sample size that Ridder played in he showed flashes, but there is still some question marks at this position.

Grade: C-

Running Backs

The running backs got a big lift this season with rookie running back Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier finished the season with over 1,000 yards— the first running back to accomplish that feat for the team since 2016. The offense success came from the run game no matter who was in the backfield. Allgeier stepped up the most once Cordarrelle Patterson went out for a few games. Even Caleb Huntley and Mariota boosted the run game for the Falcons which was 3rd in the league. The confidence that this group of backs have should improve into the next season, and is a great bright spot for this offense.

Grade: A-

Wide Receivers

When Calvin Ridley was placed on his 1-year suspension last offseason the biggest question coming into the season for the wide receiver group was “who is going to be the No. 1 guy?” The Falcons had one of worst wide receiving corps in the league with a bunch of young and unproven guys. Rookie wide receiver Drake London emerged himself as the Falcons No. 1 wide receiver with a solid rookie season. However, outside of London and Olamide Zaccheaus the rest of the wide receivers numbers were very pedestrian. Mariota plays some part in it, but the wide receivers have to be better going into next season.

Grade: D-

Tight Ends

Kyle Pitts finished his rookie year with 1,000 yards, but this season was disappointing. Pitts only appeared in 10 games and missed the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Even with missing time Pitts still finished 3rd on the team in receiving yards. Although MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser were okay filling in for Pitts, it’s better with No. 8 out on the football field.

Grade: D

Offensive Line

The Offensive Line was another big issue coming into the season. The line would struggle with protection the past couple of seasons, and this year the offensive line still gave up 37 sacks on the season. Four of the five starters on the line played in all 17 games this season– led by veteran Left Tackle Jake Matthews. The Offensive Line is improving, especially the interior of the line. You don’t finish 3rd in the league in rushing without a good offensive line, 37 sacks also attest to the Falcons being 31st in passing. If the line stays healthy, and improve in their pass protection this offense could be heading in the right direction.

Grade: B-

Overall Grade

The overall grade for the Falcons offense is a C.