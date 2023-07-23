Going Beyond the Field with Austin Ekeler

This past Wednesday, July 19, I had the pleasure of covering Austin Ekeler’s youth football camp at Carlsbad High School. It was a truly nostalgic feeling being back on the field. It was even better to see the kids’ faces as they interacted with their idol and role model, Austin Ekeler. This experience was something truly special that they won’t forget.

Austin Ekeler’s Career On the Field

Austin Ekeler, the dynamic running back for the Los Angeles Chargers, has made a significant impact both on and off the field. Since exploding onto the NFL scene in 2017, Ekeler has showcased remarkable versatility and athleticism, earning the admiration of fans and fellow players alike. Standing at 5’10” and weighing 200 pounds, Ekeler may not fit the NFL-prescribed prototype of a running back. His speed, agility, and football IQ have propelled him to success as a top running back in the league.

On the field, Ekeler’s performances have been nothing short of exceptional. The combination of his elusive running style and ability to catch passes out of the backfield makes him a dual threat for the Chargers’ offense. He has proven to be a reliable target for his quarterbacks and has consistently contributed to the team’s success. Austin Ekeler’s journey to the NFL was far from easy. After going undrafted in 2017, Ekeler signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent. Hard work and determination have paid off. As a result, he earned his place on the roster and has become a prominent figure on the team’s offense.

Off the Field

Off the field, what brings us here today is Austin Ekeler’s efforts beyond football. Austin took it upon himself to be an exemplary role model for kids. In 2019, his goal to simply “help people” led to the launching of the “Austin Ekeler Foundation.” The foundation aims to positively impact the lives of underprivileged children and families. Through his foundation, Ekeler has organized numerous charitable events and initiatives. These include youth football camps, school supply drives, gymnasiums, programs for women, and mentorship programs. In only a few short years, his philanthropic efforts have made a significant difference in the lives of many in need. He is steadfast in his commitment to give back to the community that supports him. Austin Ekeler’s sincerity and dedication to making a positive change have resonated with fans and made him a well-respected figure off the field.

Austin Ekeler Shares

On the afternoon of July 19, 2023, on the Carlsbad High School football field, Ekeler started by taking some questions from the media. He fielded questions about football and the camp. Ekeler also confirmed a group chat with other top running backs in the league. This chat centered around the recent subject of the contract value of their position. More aptly the undervaluation of the running backs contracts within the NFL. He said the group discussed what “they” could do to bring things to fruition, talking about contract value. Questions were lightened up, and Ekeler talked about his idol Carmelo Anthony and what he hopes this camp means to the kids.

As a kid, Ekeler never had the opportunity to meet Anthony but talked about now having a signed jersey in his room. He expressed the excitement he would have had if he had the chance to meet him at a camp like this one as a kid. The kids at the camp were just like Ekeler described himself. They were over the moon to interact and really put him through the paces all day. They attempted to challenge and test Ekeler. By the end of the camp at seven in the evening, after three and a half hours of working out alongside the kids, Ekeler was completely drenched in sweat and looked visibly winded. I believe this speaks to the effort Ekeler puts forth both on the field and off, as well as the strength of character he possesses as a person.

Austin Ekeler Leaves a Lasting Impact During Camp

The camp was broken down into groups by age to participate in stations appropriate to the age level. The groups rotated touching each station. One station had Ekeler quarterbacking one side of the group while the other played defense. Ekeler really struggled here. Throwing pick after pick after pick. Justin Herbert might need to give him some pointers.

Before each session, Ekeler took the time to take pictures with each camper giving each of them a one-on-one interaction. Taking time to be personal and even humbly taking advice from the campers for his next touchdown dance. The look of enthusiasm and wonder on their faces was priceless. They were in awe of Austin and he knew that. He made them feel like it was just him with each of them when they talked making every effort to be just another guy on the field participating in and chatting about the drills. I have been around my fair share of athletes and not a lot of them can do what Ekeler did with such ease. It was amazing to watch and heartwarming to be a part of.

Thank you to Austin Ekeler and Chris Dubek for allowing me to attend this special camp.