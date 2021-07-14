Back Sports Page Announces Status and Web Show Schedule!

Back Sports Page announced Tuesday a full update of their web shows.
All shows will be available through Apple, Spotify, and all Podcast platforms.
Seth and Sean Sports:
Status: Active
Hosts: Seth Kamens and Sean Palmer
Live every Wednesday through Facebook and YouTube at 5pm EST
Back for its 11th Season, Seth Kamens and Sean Palmer remain as the two most knowledgeable people in the sports industry!
How Good are they? Take a listen and find out!!
One Stop NBA Podcast
Status: Active
Drop/Broadcast Date: Mon, Wed, Fri
Available On YouTube and Facebook
Hosts: Jesse Zaragosa, Michael House, Prabhat Seelamsetti
Back Sports Page’s NBA show catching you up to date to discuss everything going on across the association.
Exit Velo:
Status: Active
Hosts: Adam Cohen, Henry Winkelhake
Available Mondays on Facebook and Youtube
Back Sports Page’s Baseball breakdown as the boys breakdown and discuss topics in the world of baseball.
Zero Technique Podcast
Status: Hiatus (Returning 7/21)
Hosts: Ryan Stern and TBA
Availble Wednesday Nights on Facebook, YouTube
Back Sports Page’s Football show that breaks down the NFL and much more..Ryan Stern leads the football crew on their weekly break down of the NFL.
Man 2 Man Podcast
Status: Active
Hosts: Justin Brownlow, Tom Bennett
Available on YouTube, and Facebook
Tom and Justin host a weekly topical show that breaks down the different topics around the world of sports with a comedic spin.
A can not miss program on the BSP audio network
Under The Hoodies
Status: Hiatus
Hosts: Bill Keagle, Anthony D
Available on all Podcast Platforms
Bill and Anthony host a weekly show to discuss the world of football from every level including their long term friendship which has been established years before.
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast
Status: Hiatus (Returns 8/2)
Hosts: Randy Zellea, TBA
New Episodes Available on Demand Every Monday (https://linktr.ee/Cutpwpodcast)
The Cut takes the audience into the world of professional wrestling with the different personalities involved from the indies to the major leagues.
Check out The Cut every single week!!
Hardwood Huddle
Status: Hiatus (Returning 7/27)
Hosts: Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea
Available on all Platforms
Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea return to discuss the glory days of the NBA by talking to the some of the best names in the business. Current players, alumni, announcers, beat guys.. all are joining us in the Huddle.
Off Topic With Randy Zellea
Status: Hiatus ( 7/28)
Hosts: Randy Zellea
Available on all Podcast Platforms
Randy Zellea sits down names in the sports and entertainment industry to discuss some of the best topics and fun topics going on across the landscape.
Check out the show now!!
Nets Insider
Status: Active
Hosts: Rick Laughland and Randy Zellea
New Episodes every Thursday
Rick and Randy explore the world of the Brooklyn Nets as they discuss the team’s history. The guys will also discuss the orginization as we know it today.
