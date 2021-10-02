Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

What a day of football we had last Saturday. Arkansas proved to the country that they should be taken seriously. On top of that we saw Clemson fall to North Carolina State. The Tigers offense is nowhere near as good as last year, and the defense is often left out to dry. Let’s not also forget that Clemson has lost 22 players to the transfer portal, and taken in zero. Dabo Swinney might need to change his tactics. However, Clemson weren’t the only losers a week ago. Enter the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin and Notre Dame played at Soldier Field last weekend, and it did not go according to plan for the Badgers. They entered the fourth quarter tied with the Irish 10-10. However, they would end up losing 41-13. It was another wild weekend in the college football universe.

This weekend we have a wonderful slate of games throughout the day. All in all there will be three top-12 matchups, with two of them in SEC country. Arkansas will head to Athens, Georgia to take on a very good Georgia team. Down in Alabama, the Tide and Nick Saban will host Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Finally, in the biggest game in program history, the Cincinnati Bearcats will travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. Let’s find out who the college football writers are picking to win this weekend.

Week 5 Picks

Matt Sargent

(10) Florida at Kentucky — (Over 55) (6) Oklahoma at Kansas State — (Kansas State +12) (14) Michigan at Wisconsin — (Michigan +2) Mississippi State at (15) Texas A&M — (Texas A&M -7) (7) Cincinnati at (9) Notre Dame — (Cincinnati -1.5)

Matt took home the week one victory for the Pick Em contest. He was on the right side of Notre Dame vs Wisconsin. This week he’s going with his Florida Gators taking on Kentucky, in what should be an entertaining game. For the Game of the Week, Matt took Cincinnati to take down the Fighting Irish. Record Last Week: 3-2

Matt Jakubosky

(7) Cincinnati at (9) Notre Dame — (Notre Dame +1.5) (8) Arkansas at (2) Georgia — (Over 48.5) (12) Ole Miss at (1) Alabama — (Alabama -14.5) (14) Michigan at Wisconsin — (Michigan +1.5) (10) Florida at Kentucky — (Florida -8.5)

Matt finished last weekend with a record of 2-3. He was on the wrong side of Notre Dame vs Wisconsin last weekend. However, this week he’s decided to go with all three top-12 matchups on his betting card. Both Matts like Michigan today, however, they disagree on the Game of the Week. Matt Jakubosky likes Notre Dame, as he is indeed a Fighting Irish fan.

Justin’s Picks

(7) Cincinnati at (9) Notre Dame — (Cincinnati -2) Central Michigan at Miami (OH) — (Central Michigan +1) (8) Arkansas at (2) Georgia — (Arkansas +18.5) LA Tech at (23) North Carolina State — (LA Tech +19) Western Kentucky at (17) Michigan State — (WKU +11)

I also finished last weekend under .500, going 2-3 as well. The Wisconsin vs Notre Dame over was a lock all game until the fourth quarter. It’s safe to say that’s one of the most shocking losses I’ve ever had. However, I’m ready bounce back this weekend. Arkansas getting 18.5 points is disrespectful to Arkansas. I love the Hogs and the points. However, my lock of the week is LA Tech +19. The Bulldogs have hung tough with some good teams this year. On top of that, this is a major let-down spot for the Wolfpack after knocking off Clemson last weekend. Overall, I feel a great weekend coming!