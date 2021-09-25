Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 4

Ah! Another college football Saturday is nearly upon us, and we at BSP can’t wait. This weekend we have an enormous matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago. (12) The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on Big Ten bullies (18) Wisconsin. Former Badger quarterback Jack Coan is the signal-caller from Notre Dame. He could be looking to exact some revenge on his old teammates. On top of that we have (16) Arkansas taking on (7) Texas A&M at Jerry’s World. Can the Razorbacks prove they belong among the best in the SEC? Football will be on all day, including matchups between (9) Clemson and NC State. Can (3) Oregon continue to dominate the Pac-12. We should get all of our answers tomorrow. However, Matt Sargent, Matt Jakubosky, and myself will be taking part in a weekly contest choosing winners from each weekend of the college football season. Each week we will all choose a prime-time matchup so that we can all give our predictions and bets. On top of that each person will pick four other games to bet the spread, moneyline, or total. This will be our first week and, these will all be posted early Saturday morning.

Between the three of us, we have our own friendly wagers on who will win the competition. So, that in itself makes it more interesting. The prime-time game this weekend is the previously mentioned (12) Notre Dame vs (18) Wisconsin at Soldier Field. Our previews for the two big games can be found below. After getting some knowledge from the previews, you can check out our picks, and maybe even steal a few!

Week Four Picks

Matt Sargent

(16) Arkansas vs (7) Texas A&M — (Arkansas +5.5) Tennessee vs (11) Florida — (Florida -19) (12) Notre Dame vs (18) Wisconsin — (Wisconsin -6) Rutgers vs (19) Michigan — (Total: Under 50) Vanderbilt vs (2) Georgia — (Vanderbilt +35

For his first five picks Matt went with three SEC games. He’s does live in West Palm Beach, so that might be the root of his SEC interest. He’s a Florida Gator fan and knows SEC football inside and out. Matt puts out our weekly Power Rankings and comes on the “I Can See Clearly Now” Pick Em Podcast weekly. Give him a follow on Twitter! (@

Matt Jakubosky

Liberty vs Syracuse — (Liberty -6.5) (L) (12) Notre Dame vs (6) Wisconsin — (Notre Dame +6.5) (9) Clemson vs North Carolina State — (Clemson -10.5) (16) Arkansas vs (7) Texas A&M — (Texas A&M -5.5) Navy vs Houston — (Navy +20.5)

Well, it seems like all of us will be picking some sort of outcome in the (16) Arkansas vs (7) Texas A&M matchup. However, for Matt’s first five picks he went with some interesting games. Liberty and Syracuse was played on Friday night so we’ll know the outcome of that tomorrow morning. I agree with Matt on the Texas A&M win, but his (9) Clemson pick may come back to haunt him. Matt’s a great writer who graduated from Middle Tennessee State. Matt does a great job for us finding great prospects. He’ll also be on the podcast above from time to time. Finally, I sneaky love his Navy +20.5 pick, I might have to add that to my card. Give Matt a follow on Twitter (@mattjakedoe)

Update: We have our first loss of the year as Syracuse takes down Liberty on Friday night 24-41. The Orange used a last second field goal to top Malik Willis and co. Sorry Matt!

Justin’s Picks

(12) Notre Dame vs (18) Wisconsin — (Total: Under 46.5) Rutgers vs (19) Michigan — (Rutgers +20) Arizona vs (3) Oregon — (Oregon -28.5) Indiana vs Western Kentucky — (Western Kentucky +9) (16) Arkansas vs (7) Texas A&M — (Texas A&M -5.5)

Pretty straight forward with my picks here. The game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame is going to be a slugfest. Both teams are nearly identical, although the Irish’s passing game is more proficient. However, it will not be a high scoring affair. Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe is the real deal, so Indiana is going to be in some trouble. Finally, Oregon has proved their worth, and Arizona lost to Northern Arizona last weekend. It’s very possible the Wildcats are the worst team in the FBS.