Back Sports Page presents episode 15 of The Fourth & Long Podcast: We Are Thankful it’s Rivalry Week (Kind Of). On today’s show the guys discuss and react to the first college football playoff rankings, preview an above average week 13 slate, give you our picks and locks, offer up some of our players to watch, and dive into some news and notes from the Holiday Week in College Football. The fellas will also get into some of our great segments including Today Is Sports History, Jake tries to stump me in Two Truths and Two Lies, a holiday version of One-Minute debate, and coaches on the hot seat. We will also debut our new segment, Hot Takes, where each of us give you 1-3 hot takes for the upcoming weekend. To finish it all off we have everyone’s favorite segment, trivia! Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and the Back Sports Page Media Platforms (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook). Don’t forget to follow the show @4thandlongpod, Jake @PiccuitoJacob, and I @BrownlojCLE on Twitter! (http://www.backsportspage.com/categor…)
Back Sports Page Presents The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 15: We Are Thankful it's Rivalry Week (Kind Of)
