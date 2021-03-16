After ten years in the corporate world, Danny Cortenraede took a leap into entrepreneurship. “I left my high paid corporate job just to build something from scratch,” Cortenraede said. “That was a little bit scary to be honest.”
Danny Cortenraede sits Down with Grace Hansen to discuss his career.. Check out the full story here!! http://www.backsportspage.com/danny-c…
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 2 weeks ago
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Scouting Report
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker, Notre Dame Height: 6’ 1-1/2” Weight: 215 lbs Projected 40 time:...
-
Web Shows/ 1 hour ago
Back Sports Page Special Interview Danny Cortenraede
After ten years in the corporate world, Danny Cortenraede took a leap into entrepreneurship....
-
NBA/ 17 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers’ Midterm Grades Part 3: The Bench
This is part three of the Philadelphia 76ers’ midterm grades, this time featuring the...
-
NHL/ 18 hours ago
NHL Conference Contemplations – March 14, 2021
Roughly half of the NHL regular season has come and gone. Some teams are...
-
NFL/ 19 hours ago
Matt Feiler Signs With Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a three-year $21M contract with offensive lineman...