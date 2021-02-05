Bauer signs 3-year, $102M deal with the Dodgers

After months of speculation, free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer officially signs with the defending World Series champion LA Dodgers.
The rumors on social media have been swirling, in no small part because of the pitcher himself, where Trevor Bauer would land this off-season. After many months of speculation, including a rumored signing with the New York Mets, it was announced Friday that Bauer has inked a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers to the tune of 3 years for $102 million, with $40 million coming in 2021 and $45 million in 2022.
Bauer, who won the Cy Young award in 2020, will join an already lethal pitching rotation that includes Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and David Price. The rotation, which had a large hand in the Dodgers’ World Series win in 2020, has now strengthened exponentially. Combined with Mookie Betts, who the Dodgers acquired last year from the Boston Red Sox, and All-Star first basemen Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers have a set themselves up to repeat their success in the 2020 season.
Bauer threw 73.0 innings in 2020, with 100 strikeouts and a 1.73 ERA, earning him his Cy Young award. In addition, Bauer allowed only 41 hits, 17 runs and nine home runs, and posted an opposing batting average of just .159.
