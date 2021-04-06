Connect with us

Ben McLemore Signs W/ Lakers

Free agent guard Ben McLemore has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers according to the Athletics Shams Charania. McLemore’s contract will keep him on the roster for the remainder of the season.

The Lakers are an ideal fit for McLemore for a few reasons. To begin with the obvious, the Lakers need a three and D wing player and that is what Ben is. In addition to that, McLemore is a Klutch Sports client. The ties between he and Rich Paul intertwines with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Not to mention that the Lakers had one roster spot available.

McLemore, 28, was a member of the Houston Rockets before being released on Saturday. Since clearing waivers on Monday, he was eligible to sign with any team. Charania stated that McLemore had interested from a few contenders, including the Milwaukee Bucks.

This is a great signing for Los Angeles as they filled their two biggest holes. Signing a dominant big man in Andre Drummond who rebounds and defends at a high level and a three and d wing player. Last season with the Rockets, McLemore averaged 10.1 points on 44% from the field and 40% from three.

Should McLemore be able to hit open shots and defend at a high level for Los Angeles, it gives them another weapon. McLmore is a capable catch and shoot player as he filled that role great with Houston next to James Harden. Not to mention that the former 7th overall pick in 2013 is Abel to put the ball down and get a bucket. Ben is also athletic in his own right. He can catch lobs from James or Dennis Schröder, go coast to coast by himself and rebound if he desires. Overall this is a great match for both parties.

