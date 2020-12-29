Best Rookie Quarterback of All Time

Just as he’s been doing all season long, Justin Herbert beat yet another record in Sunday’s win against the Broncos. The rookie surpassed Baker Mayfield record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback at 28. Mayfield briefly held this record for two seasons.

After driving down the field, Herbert connected with running back Austin Ekeler for a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter. That would be the rookie lone score of the game as he also threw for 253 passing yards. To go along with passing Mayfield’s record, Herbert also led the Los Angeles Chargers to their third straight win.

In addition Herbert registered his first 4000 yard season for the Bolts joining legends Dan Fouts (3) and Philip Rivers (11). Not to mention that he also joined Patrick Mahomes as the only players in NFL history to put up 4,000 passing yards through their first 14 career starts . He became the fourth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.

Herbert has an opportunity to break Andrew Luck’s record for most passing yards by a rookie quarterback in Sunday’s final game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The rookie needs to throw for 341 yards to get to the record which is 4,375 yards. Above all, the Chargers have a promising future with Herbert at the helm.