Big Blue Daily: Daboll/Schoen Press Conference News and Notes

In the wake of a turbulent season, the New York Giants’ front office—led by Senior Vice President/General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll—spoke in-depth about the team’s trajectory and their agenda for the upcoming offseason.

“We’ve navigated through highs and lows this season, and it’s abundantly clear that change is necessary,” emphasized Schoen. “Today, we made the tough call to part ways with Bobby Johnson and Thomas McGaughey. Their contributions were valuable, but we’re steering the ship in a different direction.”

Aligning with Schoen’s sentiments, Daboll expressed gratitude for the outgoing coaches while underscoring the imperative nature of change. “It’s always tough to say goodbye to colleagues who’ve given their all. However, in our pursuit of progress, we believe this pivot is vital,” stated Daboll, hinting at broader changes within the coaching roster.

Regarding key players, Schoen highlighted the significance of Saquon Barkley’s potential impact. “Saquon is an integral part of this team’s future. We’re committed to maximizing his abilities and ensuring his contributions elevate the team,” Schoen affirmed, echoing the importance of a healthy and impactful Barkley in the Giants’ offensive scheme.

Shifting focus to the incoming draft prospects, Schoen and Daboll provided insight into their strategy, particularly regarding Evan Neal. “Neal is an exceptional talent and someone we’re actively considering in the upcoming draft. His skill set aligns with our vision for a robust offensive line,” explained Schoen, indicating the team’s interest in strengthening their offensive front with the addition of the highly-touted prospect.

In discussing defensive strengths, Schoen praised Xavier McKinney’s growth and potential impact. “Xavier’s development has been remarkable. We’re excited about his trajectory and see him as a cornerstone of our defense moving forward,” Schoen asserted, expressing confidence in McKinney’s ability to play a vital role in the team’s defensive schemes.

Concerns about injuries affecting key players, including Barkley, McKinney, and potential future draft picks like Neal, were acknowledged by Schoen. “Injuries impact not only individual players but also the team’s overall dynamics. Our priority is to ensure a robust injury prevention and recovery framework,” Schoen emphasized, highlighting the significance of a healthy roster in maximizing player contributions.

Reflecting on the team’s overall performance this season, Daboll emphasized the need for collective improvement. “Each player, irrespective of their tenure, has areas for growth. Our offseason blueprint aims to refine every aspect of our game,” Daboll articulated, underlining the team’s dedication to comprehensive enhancement.

The Giants’ leadership remains optimistic about the future, adamant about their vision for a revamped and competitive team in the upcoming season. “We’re committed to the process of evolution and believe in the potential of our players and staff,” concluded Daboll, expressing confidence in the team’s trajectory under their guidance.