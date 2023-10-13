Big Blue Report: Banged Up In Buffalo

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Big Blue Report featuring Jonathan Casillas with cohosts Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington.
This week the boys break down the loss against the Miami, Update on the Daniel Jones injury, Sunday Night Preview, story time with JC, offensive line issues, where is the D and more!!
Follow the show on all your podcast platforms.
