Big Blue Report: Brian Daboll Named Head Coach

The New York Giants search for a Head Coach has ended and Brian Daboll is the man to right the ship. Daboll comes over from the Buffalo Bills after holding the role of Offensive coordinator.

This will be Debolls first HC opportunity and has worked in the past with new Giants GM Joe Schoen. Daboll became the odds on favorite for the position due to the two’s past together in Buffalo.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named head coach of the New York Giants,” said Daboll. “Thank you to Joe Schoen for believing in me and to John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for entrusting me with this position. My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff – a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games. That’s why all of us do this. To teach, to be successful, to develop talent, and to win. I have a pretty good idea where our fan base’s feelings are right now, and I get it. I promise we will work our tails off to put a team on the field that you will be proud to support and give us the results we all want.”

The Giants will formally introduce Daboll on Monday at 10am to the media and we will have more coverage on the coaching hire.

