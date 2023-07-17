Connect with us

Big Blue Report

Big Blue Report: Camp Preview

The 2023 season is nearing and the boys are back with a new episode!

Follow Jonathan Casillias, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington as they host the Big Blue Report, a dedicated New York Giants Podcast breaking down everything Big Blue!!

Topics for this episode:

-Saquon Barkley

  • Importance to the team
  • Mondays 4pm deadline
  • Pros and Cons of Holding out
  • How will this end?

Hall of Fame Announcements

  • Memories of Tom Coughlin
  • Other Giants HOF Candidates

Training Camp Preview

  • Offensive players to watch
  • Defensive players to watch
  • Training camp memories

 

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Big Blue Report: Camp Preview

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v6.8.23 – Jokic, Murray Set the Bar at Rocky Mountain Highs in Win

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Big Blue Report