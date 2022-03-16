Big Blue Report: Comings and Goings!!

Free Agency has begun for the New York Football Giants and Big Blue are in go mode under new GM Joe Scheon. Let’s look at some of the moves Big Blue have made so far:

The signings:

–Tyrod Taylor, QB: signed for a two year $17 million to back up Daniel Jones and compete for the starting position

-Mark Glowinski, Guard: Signed a three year deal. Glowinski hasn’t missed a game in three seasons. In 2021, he finished 34th in pass block win rate, one spot ahead of Hernandez. But he was 11th in run block win rate, light years ahead of any Giants guard. Pro Football Focus had him ranked 21st among guards. Glowinski is an upgrade. This is what constitutes a significant signing for the Giants this offseason.

-Jon Feliciano, OL: One year deal. With the uncertainty of the future of Nick Gates, Feliciano seems like a great pick up for depth on the front line who can move around. Though the last year or so he has been playing guard, this is a no risk no reward signing.

–C.J. Board, WR: This is a safety signing. One year deal to fill out the roster and to give insurance due to the injuries to Kenny Golliday and Sterling Shepard. Board himself is a nice player and will contribute when his number is called. Another positive is what he can do as a punt returner though he did miss 11 games last season.

-Robert Foster, WR: One year deal.Spent most of last season on the Cowboys practice squad, adds more depth to the WR room. Giants are digging for players and gems with this signing as the injuries were stacking up in the WR last season.

Other Comings and Goings:

-Blake Martinez restructures deal:

Blake Martinez restructured his deal to stay with the Giants as he felt this was the best situation for him. Martinez is coming off of injury and may not be ready for camp.

–Sterling Shepard Restructured deal:

The longest tenured Giant has decided to take a pay cut to remain with the organization. This is no surprise as he knows that the market would be bare for him at this point.

Smart move by him as he looks to be back in time for camp. He had little to no leverage on keeping his contract where it stood at that point.

–David Sills, WR: Resigned with the team. No terms announced.

-The Giants are not expected to bring back FB Eli Penny, per source. He will hit free agency after four years with the team.

-The Giants announced late last week that they have released Riley Dixon, their punter the previous four seasons.

–The Giants bolstered their offensive line with the signing of former Atlanta Falcon Matt Gono, a versatile lineman who has played both tackle and guard.

-The Giants have announced they have waived tight end Kaden Smith.