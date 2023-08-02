Connect with us

Big Blue Report: David Sills Interview

Football is back and so is our coverage of the NFL season!!

Randy Zellea of The Big Blue Report sits down with Giants Wide Receiver David Sills to discuss camp thus far, the gap between the Giants and Eagles, where he sees himself on the roster and much more!

Check out more exclusive audio and coverage leading up to the Giants Season by following the Big Blue Report Podcast s well as the live blog at Back Sports Page

