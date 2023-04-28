Big Blue Report: Draft Ready!

The Giants are getting ready for the 2023 NFL Draft and the boys are breaking down everything to the needs of the team, Joe Sheon’s press conference, Dexter’s absence in volunteer workouts, Saquon drama, Rodgers to the Jets and much more.

The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington. JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL. Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.