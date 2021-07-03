Big Blue Report: Eli Manning Returns To The Giants..In The Front Office

I love so much about this, and I find it difficult to put my feelings into words.

Eli Manning was my QB. I always had nerves walking by him in the locker room and or asking a question because Eli was the guy who transitioned my fandom into professionalism.

Manning like Derek Jeter was the master of “letting you on the patio but never in the house.” Meaning they would talk to media but never really say anything but enough to give the reporters what they need to get their work done.

The true definition of professionalism was a moment I saw from Eli happened during his final season. After being benched for Daniel Jones, I watched Manning Coach Jones in the locker room during a tough loss. I might even have a picture, but Eli looked at a visibly upset Jones and said a few words and the young QB nodded his head gave Manning a hug and went on with his media session while Manning headed to the exit.

Loosing his job to Jones killed him inside but he still was professional enough to be who he was, which was a class act. That is Eli Manning for you.

Eli took a year away from football and returned to the Giants front office last week and will be involved in many different projects with the organization.

“I wanted to take a year off anyway,” Manning said. “That was the game plan to analyze what you want to do, analyze how busy you want to be, how involved you want to be, just to give the players a break, let the coaches have a fresh start and let Daniel Jones have his fresh start. But I was hoping there would be a spot back with the organization to do the things because of what it’s meant to me. The Giants organization is what I know. Since I’ve been out of college, this is all I’ve done and all I’ve ever wanted to do was do well for the Giants and win games and represent the organization in a positive way, and hopefully I can continue to do that.”

On September 26, Manning will be inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor and will have his No. 10 jersey retired during a special halftime ceremony when the Giants host the Atlanta Falcons in MetLife Stadium. He will become the 43rd member of the Giants Ring of Honor.

Looking at the landscape of the Organization I think any anxiety Eli had about being part of the organization has vanished.

“For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office,” said John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief executive officer. “Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”

I think we can all say thank you Eli, and welcome back!!